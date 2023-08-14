JONES Real Estate Access Announces Exclusive Waitlist for Real Estate Access Fund 4 Now Officially Open

Investors are shifting their strategies to account for challenges and opportunities in the current economic climate. Non-publicly traded real estate funds offer unique benefits and protections against market volatility. Tweet this

The Fund officially launches on October 1, 2023. The second Live Update about the Fund is planned for September 6, 2023 where Jones will be speaking with an asset manager from Carter Multi-Family Income to explain why there is such a strong focus in the professional real estate investment community on multi-family properties. With rising interest rates affecting residential real estate sales, demand for rental properties is outstripping supply, making it an ideal time to invest in rent-to-buy properties. Here's a replay of the first Live Update.

According to Jones, one of the exclusive benefits given to those that join the waitlist is a 20% discount on the management fee inside the fund for the first year. The deadline to join the waitlist and receive the discount is September 10, 2023. Spots are limited. Participants will also receive invitations to pre-launch Live updates and insights from experts to navigate the world of residential real estate investment.

The target return for this fund is 25%+ higher than the historical average of the stock market. Although no commitment is required to join the waitlist, eventual order of acceptance into REAF 4 will be partially based on the order of joining the waitlist. This fund is not available to the general public and is only available to accredited investors.

"Investors are shifting their strategies to account for challenges and opportunities in the current economic climate. Non-publicly traded real estate funds offer unique benefits and protections against market volatility. REAF4 offers investors an experienced team with a proven track record in private industrial, commercial, and residential real estate investment. Real estate can offer access to higher rates of return plus better cash flow, stability, and total returns than traditional stock or bond investments. Some of the wealthiest real estate investors have shifted their strategy in the current market due to: Fears of runaway inflation; COVID permanently changing the ways many companies do business; fear that Fed rate increases will lead to more bank failures; getting killed on taxes; and seeking higher returns than the stock market," said Jones.

About JONES Real Estate Access (JONES)

Jones Real Estate Access is a real estate investment firm and part of Jones Financial Services. Jones consists of Jones Fiduciary Wealth Management and Jones Real Estate Access. The companies are focused on providing investors with financial advice and opportunities that benefit the investor, not the firm offering the advice. The mission is to help people take back their wealth from greedy investors who focus on their own bottom line, and not that of the investor. Jones helps people at all stages of life maximize their wealth with confidence.

About Shaun M. Jones, CFS, CFP®

Shaun M. Jones has advised clients on all aspects of investment strategy, portfolio risk, and wealth management for almost two decades. His clients include affluent individuals and families primarily in the legal, medical, and executive fields.

Author of Unbrainwashed Investing, and contributing author to the book Real Life Financial Planning for Physicians, Shaun has conducted research in the field of personal wealth management and contributes to articles for major financial outlets such as CNBC online.

Shaun became a fiduciary so that he could operate with only his clients' best interests in mind. People deserve transparency, integrity, and a genuine commitment to their financial success. Whether you are planning for retirement, saving for your children's education, or building your wealth, Shaun is here to help you achieve your goals. www.jonesfwm.com

Media Contact

