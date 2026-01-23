Jones Robb Becomes Jones Burke, Reflecting New Leadership

New Name Reflects New Era of Leadership, Same Commitment to Award-Winning Patent Law and Client Service
MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As we continue to grow and evolve, and with the retirement of Kevin Robb from the firm, we're proud to announce that beginning January 2026, our firm will be known as Jones Burke, PLLC. The new name reflects both our history and our future. It honors founder Susanne Jones and long-time partner Elizabeth Burke, who joined the firm in 2012, as well as our fellow partner Jean Dickman.
Since 2007, the firm has been dedicated to delivering exceptional patent counsel, combining deep legal and technical expertise with a personal, client-focused approach. Recognized year after year by IAM Patent 1000: The World's Leading Patent Professionals, the lawyers of Jones Burke are known for combining deep technical acumen with legal insight. The firm's attorneys bring decades of experience from large law firms, Fortune 500 legal departments, and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, serving clients across industries including computer science, engineering, telecommunications, biotechnology, and more.
"This new chapter is about honoring our history while looking forward," said Susanne Jones, founding and managing member. "We remain committed to providing the counsel and results our clients have relied on for nearly two decades, and to the values that have always defined us: legal and technical excellence, collaboration, and opportunity."
While the name is changing, the firm's operations, team, and commitment to client success remain unchanged. Jones Burke will continue to deliver the high-quality service that has earned the firm industry recognition and long-standing client relationships.
About Jones Burke
Jones Burke PLLC is an intellectual property firm with experience in all facets of global patent portfolio management. Headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, the firm is a member of Woman Owned Law (WOL). Learn more at www.jonesburke.com.
