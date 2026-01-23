Jones Robb Becomes Jones Burke, Reflecting New Leadership

New Name Reflects New Era of Leadership, Same Commitment to Award-Winning Patent Law and Client Service Post this

"This new chapter is about honoring our history while looking forward," said Susanne Jones, founding and managing member. "We remain committed to providing the counsel and results our clients have relied on for nearly two decades, and to the values that have always defined us: legal and technical excellence, collaboration, and opportunity."

While the name is changing, the firm's operations, team, and commitment to client success remain unchanged. Jones Burke will continue to deliver the high-quality service that has earned the firm industry recognition and long-standing client relationships.

About Jones Burke

Jones Burke PLLC is an intellectual property firm with experience in all facets of global patent portfolio management. Headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, the firm is a member of Woman Owned Law (WOL). Learn more at www.jonesburke.com.

