Jones Robb Promotes IP Attorney Jean Dickman to Partner

McLEAN, Va., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jones Robb today announces the promotion of Jean Dickman to a partner of the firm.

Recognized by several publications, including IAM Patent 1000 and Managing IP Stars, as an outstanding IP practitioner, Dickman joined Jones Robb in 2022 when it acquired the firm she founded, Kies IP. Previously, Dickman was a partner at an AmLaw firm, where she advised clients in patent preparation, patent prosecution, and IP due diligence.

Her elevation to partner reflects Jones Robb's commitment to investing in talent and resources for the firm's Computer Technology and Telecommunications practice. Dickman is a natural fit; she has two decades of experience working in the computer technology sector. She has counseled companies in computer technology, telecommunications, and healthcare software, among others.

Nationwide, computer technology accounts for the highest number of patent filings, according to the World Intellectual Property Organization. Susanne Jones, Jones Robb's founding and managing partner, said Dickman's capabilities in the field make her a natural fit for helping to manage and grow the firm's practice in these areas.

"As advancements in computer technology continue to accelerate, companies need strategic patent counsel that understands not only the IP landscape, but their particular business context," Jones said. "Jean's deep technical acumen and decades of experience in this area make her an invaluable asset to our clients and the firm. Jean's background in biology, in combination with her experience in computer technologies, is unique and serves many of our clients' needs for patent legal counsel with the ability to protect their cross-disciplinary innovations."

