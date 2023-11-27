JOOLA Partners with My Pickleball Coach App. Every JOOLA Paddle comes with a World-Class Coach

"By combining our strengths, we aim to revolutionize the pickleball industry by offering players access to the tools and resources that suit their individual needs. Our ultimate goal is to inspire and empower pickleball enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels." CEO Richard Lee of JOOLA Pickleball Post this

Rick Geritz, CEO MyJourney Technologies, expressed similar enthusiasm, stating, "My Pickleball Coach provides a world-class coach to every JOOLA paddle owner. Imagine having Collin Johns as your personal coach? The My Pickleball Coach App enables players to access world class coaches right from their phone converting game film from their phone camera into a personalized improvement experience."

The collaboration between JOOLA Pickleball and My Pickleball Coach will leverage their respective strengths to create a comprehensive ecosystem for the pickleball community. Merging JOOLA's world-class brand and product excellence with My Pickleball Coach's cutting-edge digital platform will empower players of all levels to elevate their game and experience pickleball like never before.

For more information about My Pickleball Coach, please contact Katie Nimitz at [email protected].

Download the My Pickleball Coach App here!

About JOOLA

JOOLA has been a pioneer in table tennis since its establishment in 1952. In 2022, its expansion into pickleball quickly attracted the biggest names in the sport. As a sponsor of both the PPA and APP Tours and to top athletes in the game, the team at JOOLA combines its expertise with fresh perspectives to bring synergy and innovation to the pickleball market. JOOLA creates a variety of equipment, apparel, and accessories for pickleball players, both professional and recreational. JOOLA is based in Rockville, MD, and is owned by Sport Squad, Inc. Learn more about JOOLA and see why the sport's best are joining Team JOOLA by visiting joolausa.com.

About MyJourney Technologies, Inc.

MyJourney Technologies is the inventor of Coaching as-a-Service technology that provides one-on-one and scalable coaching. Their technology powers the digital coaching platform of golf's leading brand, TaylorMade, as well as powering Alex Morgan's MyJourney Soccer app, and the latest product My Pickleball Coach.

Media Contact

Katie Nimitz, LifeJourney, 1 443-538-5364, [email protected], www.lifejourney.us

SOURCE JOOLA