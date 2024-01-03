JOOLA Welcomes Tyson McGuffin to the Elite Ranks of the JOOLA Pickleball Team

We are thrilled to welcome Tyson McGuffin to the JOOLA family. Tyson's energy, skill, and dedication to the sport perfectly align with JOOLA's commitment to excellence. This partnership signifies our shared passion for pushing the boundaries of the sport. - Richard Lee, CEO of JOOLA Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Tyson McGuffin to the JOOLA family," said Richard Lee, CEO of JOOLA. "Tyson's energy, skill, and dedication to the sport perfectly align with JOOLA's commitment to excellence. This partnership signifies our shared passion for pushing the boundaries of the sport and contributing to the growth of pickleball worldwide."

The collaboration between Tyson McGuffin and JOOLA will see him proudly represent the JOOLA brand at tournaments and events. McGuffin said of his decision to join JOOLA, "As the sport is evolving, I'm evolving. I want to continue working to be a better athlete, a better coach and a better father/husband. I feel like this is a perfect time in my career to start this next chapter. I am extremely excited to be partnering with JOOLA."

McGuffin will be representing JOOLA at the 2024 PPA Masters Tournament where spectators will get a first glimpse of him playing with his signature Magnus paddle, launching early 2024. McGuffin will be playing alongside Dekel Bar and Meghan Dizon, as well as competing in the singles field.

Follow Tyson McGuffin's journey with JOOLA on social media, YouTube @Tysonmcguffinpickleball, the Tyson McGuffin signature PB camps (TysonMcGuffin.com), and stay tuned for exclusive content, behind-the-scenes insights, and updates on upcoming events.

About JOOLA:

JOOLA has been a pioneer in table tennis since its establishment in 1952. In 2022, its expansion into pickleball quickly attracted the biggest names in the sport. As a sponsor of Major League Pickleball, the APP Tour and to top athletes in the game, the team at JOOLA combines its expertise with fresh perspectives to bring synergy and innovation to the pickleball market. JOOLA creates a variety of equipment, apparel, and accessories for pickleball players, both professional and recreational. JOOLA is based in Rockville, MD, and is owned by Sport Squad, Inc. Learn more about JOOLA and see why the sport's best are joining Team JOOLA by visiting joolausa.com. Follow JOOLA Pickleball on Instagram & Facebook: @joolapickleball

