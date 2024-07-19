Joomag Revolutionizes High-Design Content Creation with Generative AI Platform

While Generative AI is transforming many industries, Joomag is the first to bring this level of innovation to the realm of high-design, interactive content Post this

"While Generative AI is transforming many industries, Joomag is the first to bring this level of innovation to the realm of high-design, interactive content," said Ruben Vardanyan, CEO of Joomag. "Our mission has always been to help brands create content that not only looks exceptional but also captivates readers and drives results. With our new Generative AI Platform, we're empowering our customers to do this more efficiently than ever before."

Joomag's Generative AI Platform offers several key benefits, including:

Faster Time to Market: Transform weeks of work into hours, accelerating campaign launches and time-sensitive initiatives.

Reduced Production Costs: Automate repetitive tasks and free up resources for strategic initiatives.

Brand Consistency: Ensure that every piece of collateral adheres to brand guidelines, regardless of who creates it.

Scalability: Easily expand the number of products, services, and listings marketed without increasing workload.

Data-Driven Personalization: Leverage customer data to create highly targeted and relevant marketing materials.

Joomag's Generative AI Platform is ideal for a wide range of industries, including real estate, travel, retail, manufacturing, finance, insurance and more. By empowering non-creative teams to produce high-quality marketing collateral at scale, Joomag is transforming the way businesses communicate with their audiences.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce this groundbreaking technology to our customers," Vardanyan added. "Their trust in our platform has always been our driving force, and we're confident that our Generative AI Platform will further empower them to achieve their marketing goals."

About Joomag

Established in 2009, Joomag is a leading Content Experience and Digital Publishing Platform, trusted by over 5,000 customers globally. With a focus on high-design, interactive content, Joomag empowers businesses to create exceptional reader experiences across all channels. The platform's comprehensive suite of tools includes content creation, distribution, analytics, and now, groundbreaking Generative AI capabilities. Joomag is committed to driving innovation in the content experience and digital publishing space and helping brands achieve their marketing goals through powerful, engaging content.

