Joomag Revolutionizes High-Design Content Creation with Generative AI Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joomag, the leading Content Experience and Digital Publishing Platform, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Generative AI Platform. This innovative solution empowers enterprise marketing and non-creative teams to rapidly create high-quality, personalized marketing materials at scale, while maintaining strict brand consistency.
Joomag's Generative AI Platform leverages rule-based automation and machine learning to streamline the content creation workflow for companies that prioritize high-design content. Users can select from a range of master templates, input or import data, and generate beautifully designed brochures, catalogs, proposals, and more in a matter of minutes. The platform's intuitive interface requires no design skills, enabling teams to focus on strategy and messaging while ensuring every piece of collateral aligns with brand guidelines.
"While Generative AI is transforming many industries, Joomag is the first to bring this level of innovation to the realm of high-design, interactive content," said Ruben Vardanyan, CEO of Joomag. "Our mission has always been to help brands create content that not only looks exceptional but also captivates readers and drives results. With our new Generative AI Platform, we're empowering our customers to do this more efficiently than ever before."
Joomag's Generative AI Platform offers several key benefits, including:
- Faster Time to Market: Transform weeks of work into hours, accelerating campaign launches and time-sensitive initiatives.
- Reduced Production Costs: Automate repetitive tasks and free up resources for strategic initiatives.
- Brand Consistency: Ensure that every piece of collateral adheres to brand guidelines, regardless of who creates it.
- Scalability: Easily expand the number of products, services, and listings marketed without increasing workload.
- Data-Driven Personalization: Leverage customer data to create highly targeted and relevant marketing materials.
Joomag's Generative AI Platform is ideal for a wide range of industries, including real estate, travel, retail, manufacturing, finance, insurance and more. By empowering non-creative teams to produce high-quality marketing collateral at scale, Joomag is transforming the way businesses communicate with their audiences.
"We are incredibly excited to introduce this groundbreaking technology to our customers," Vardanyan added. "Their trust in our platform has always been our driving force, and we're confident that our Generative AI Platform will further empower them to achieve their marketing goals."
About Joomag
Established in 2009, Joomag is a leading Content Experience and Digital Publishing Platform, trusted by over 5,000 customers globally. With a focus on high-design, interactive content, Joomag empowers businesses to create exceptional reader experiences across all channels. The platform's comprehensive suite of tools includes content creation, distribution, analytics, and now, groundbreaking Generative AI capabilities. Joomag is committed to driving innovation in the content experience and digital publishing space and helping brands achieve their marketing goals through powerful, engaging content.
