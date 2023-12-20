Joopco Unveils Innovative White Label Feature and Automated Reporting for Amazon Sellers

Joopco introduces a game-changing White Label feature for Amazon sellers, enhancing data analysis. This innovative addition, along with automated reporting, empowers sellers to share vital insights effortlessly and captivate their stakeholders through compelling data storytelling.
CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joopco, a global leader in Amazon analytics, introduces its white label feature for Amazon sellers, enhancing its functionality beyond automated reporting and their popular reimbursement tool. The brand-new White Label feature empowers agencies to have a branded reporting solution that transforms data analysis for Amazon businesses.
With Joopco's automated reporting and reimbursement tool, Amazon sellers can deliver vital information to investors, agencies and interested parties - eliminating the need for time-consuming reporting or manually submitting FBA (Fulfilled by Amazon) reimbursement cases. Expanding its capabilities for Amazon sellers' internal and external reporting, the White Label feature provides Amazon sellers with customizable branding, logos and color schemes for the automated reports provided by Joopco.
"After years in e-commerce, I realized that data isn't just about numbers; it's about storytelling," said Phillip D'Orazio, Founder and CEO of Joopco "Our intuitive dashboards, white label, and automated reporting features empower Amazon sellers to tell their unique brand stories through data."
To celebrate these new offerings, Joopco continues to provide its services at the special introductory rate of $19.99 per month per connected store. For more information about Joopco, please visit https://joopco.com.
About Joopco
Joopco is a leading provider of advanced analytics solutions tailored for Amazon sellers and agencies. Joopco provides Amazon sellers with an innovative approach to simplifying complex e-commerce tasks, equipping businesses with state-of-the-art tools such as the white label feature, automated reporting, and self-service reimbursement tool. To learn more and stay updated on Joopco's latest features and offerings, visit Joopco's website or follow @JoopcoOfficial on social media.
Peyton Tompkins, Joopco, 1 972-965-8843
