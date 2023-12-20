Joopco Unveils Innovative White Label Feature and Automated Reporting for Amazon Sellers

"After years in e-commerce, I realized that data isn't just about numbers; it's about storytelling," said Phillip D'Orazio, Founder and CEO of Joopco "Our intuitive dashboards, white label, and automated reporting features empower Amazon sellers to tell their unique brand stories through data." Post this

"After years in e-commerce, I realized that data isn't just about numbers; it's about storytelling," said Phillip D'Orazio, Founder and CEO of Joopco "Our intuitive dashboards, white label, and automated reporting features empower Amazon sellers to tell their unique brand stories through data."

To celebrate these new offerings, Joopco continues to provide its services at the special introductory rate of $19.99 per month per connected store. For more information about Joopco, please visit https://joopco.com.

About Joopco

Joopco is a leading provider of advanced analytics solutions tailored for Amazon sellers and agencies. Joopco provides Amazon sellers with an innovative approach to simplifying complex e-commerce tasks, equipping businesses with state-of-the-art tools such as the white label feature, automated reporting, and self-service reimbursement tool. To learn more and stay updated on Joopco's latest features and offerings, visit Joopco's website or follow @JoopcoOfficial on social media.

Media Contact

Peyton Tompkins, Joopco, 1 972-965-8843, [email protected], https://joopco.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Joopco