Jordan Dunn announces the release of 'Life at 47,000 Feet'

New book tells the story of one man's path to finding peace with his sexuality, God and family

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jordan Dunn wants to encourage others who may be experiencing life struggles similar to his to carry on and that accepting their true self is the only way to experience genuine happiness and will release all the cares in the world that have been holding them back from experiencing a fulfilling life. It is for this reason he now releases "Life at 47,000 Feet: Finding Peace with Sexuality, Religion and Family" (published by Archway Publishing), the story of one man's path to finding peace with his sexuality, God and family.

This book chronicles Dunn's life's journey from the time he realized he was gay at the young age of 9 until he was finally able to fully accept himself as being gay at the age of 37. This book illustrates his inner battle with growing up in a conservative religious home and exposes both his failures and triumphs along his journey to realizing Gods unconditional love for him and finally finding peace in life.

"People are beginning to see, more now than ever, that everyone is different and just want to live a life that is true for them. Everyone deserves that right. As the false or hateful beliefs of governments and religion continue to erode, I hope that LGBTQ community can just be left alone and live lives as normal as straight people. People need to realize that we are not the threat that, in particular, hateful religious groups would have everyone believe," Dunn says.

When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, Dunn answered, "Life is not necessarily any easier; the challenges continue, as they do for all of us. I hope that you are allowed to and it is ok to be who you truly are. You are in charge of your happiness, not others that are far too willing to tell you how to live your life to be happy." For more details about the book, please visit, https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/845310-life-at-47000-feet

About the Author

Jordan Dunn is a proud father of two sons. He is an airline pilot and graduate of Utah Valley University. During the course of his career, he has been among many other positions, a first officer, captain and chief pilot. He lived in Taiwan while serving a religious mission where he became fluent in the Mandarin language. He is openly gay and currently resides in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

