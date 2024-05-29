Jordan Newmark Joins iVALT as Medical Advisor to Address Cybersecurity Challenges in Healthcare

Jordan Newmark has been appointed as the Medical Advisor for iVALT, a cybersecurity program focused on preventing deepfakes, ransomware, and patient information theft in healthcare. His expertise will support iVALT in delivering effective, tailored cybersecurity solutions to protect sensitive medical data and ensure patient care integrity.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- E&S Newmark Consulting is pleased to announce that Jordan Newmark has been appointed as the Medical Advisor for iVALT (iVALT.com), a leading cybersecurity program aimed at preventing deepfakes, ransomware, hacking, and the theft of patient information.

Cybersecurity threats in the healthcare industry have reached alarming levels, posing significant risks to patient care, privacy, and the financial stability of health systems. With healthcare systems being the primary targets of cyberattacks, there is an urgent need for innovative solutions to safeguard sensitive medical data and ensure the integrity of patient care delivery.

As a seasoned healthcare consultant and advocate for cybersecurity awareness, Jordan Newmark brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role at iVALT. With a deep understanding of the complex challenges facing the healthcare sector, Newmark is committed to advancing iVALT 's mission of providing simple, proven, and implementable cybersecurity solutions tailored specifically for healthcare organizations.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has recognized the urgency of cybersecurity threats in healthcare and is taking proactive steps to strengthen resilience against cyberattacks. HHS will propose new enforceable cybersecurity measures to be integrated into existing programs, including Medicare, Medicaid, and the HIPAA Security Rule, to protect hospitals, patients, and communities from the growing threat of cyber threats.

iVALT offers a comprehensive cybersecurity solution designed specifically for the healthcare industry. By leveraging advanced technology and industry best practices, iVALT provides healthcare organizations with the tools and resources they need to detect, prevent, and respond to cyber threats effectively.

About E&S Newmark Consulting

At E&S Newmark Consulting, we are dedicated to delivering unparalleled expertise and guidance in healthcare consulting. Led by Dr. Newmark, a seasoned professional with over 15 years of clinical and training experience, our consultancy has been providing exceptional services since 2009.

For more information about E&S Newmark Consulting, please visit https://www.esnewmarkconsulting.com

About iVALT

At iVALT, we're reshaping the landscape of digital identity verification and protection. For too long, traditional credentials have left us vulnerable to hacks and identity fraud. We're changing that by focusing on human identity through a multi-factor approach that combines biometrics with other identifiers. Our solution not only addresses Zero Trust identity for authorized access but also ensures secure person-to-person communications in real-time, thwarting deepfake and social engineering threats. With 5+ factors of identity captured on-demand, we're offering a robust and adaptable solution that leverages the best available technologies. Join us in redefining the future of digital identity security.

For more information about iVALT and its cybersecurity solutions for healthcare, please visit iVALT.com.

