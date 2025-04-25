Jordan Walden Joins Ragland Navarro Capital as VP of Product Development

News Provided by Ragland Navarro Press Release

AUSTIN, Texas, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ragland Navarro Capital, a leading provider of innovative investment opportunities, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jordan Walden as Vice President of Product Development.

With a proven track record of collaborating effectively with cross-functional teams and delivering results under tight deadlines, Walden brings a results-driven approach to Ragland Navarro. Her expertise in process management, internal controls, and time management will support the firm's continued growth and commitment to excellence.

Walden's career spans a wide breadth of industries, providing her with invaluable experience in mid-market and enterprise companies. Her strong business acumen and ability to deliver value to clients make her a strategic addition to the team.

"Jordan's extensive industry exposure and results-oriented mindset align perfectly with our mission to provide innovative solutions to our clients," said Chris Ragland, CEO of Ragland Navarro. "Her ability to streamline processes and enhance efficiency will drive our success."

As Vice President of Product Development, Walden will focus on driving innovation, enhancing product offerings, and optimizing development processes. She will leverage her deep understanding of business operations, internal controls, and strategic planning to contribute to the firm's long-term success.

"I'm honored to join Ragland Navarro and collaborate with such a talented team," said Jordan Walden. "I look forward to applying my expertise to drive meaningful results and create value for our clients."

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Ragland Navarro is dedicated to crafting outstanding investment prospects. Walden's appointment reflects the company's commitment to assembling a team of experienced professionals who can drive innovation and growth.

About Ragland Navarro

Ragland Navarro is a private investment firm specializing in Private Credit, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Venture Capital. Committed to wealth growth for a greater philanthropic impact, the Ragland-Story family prioritizes enhancing access to education and the arts.

Media Contact

Pamela Nunez, Ragland Capital, 1 512-294-1163, [email protected], https://raglandcapital.com/

SOURCE Ragland Capital