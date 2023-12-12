Jörg Schüttrumpf Discusses Grifols' Innovation Strategy in the Plasma Medicine Space, Exclusive Interview by Xtalks

In an interview by Xtalks, Jörg Schüttrumpf, Chief Scientific Innovation Officer (CSIO) at Grifols, sheds light on the company's commitment to innovation in the global healthcare industry, both in the plasma and non-plasma medicines sector. Grifols is a global healthcare company with a century-long history of innovating in plasma-derived medicines. It is committed to enhancing the health and well-being of people worldwide.

When asked about his decision to join Grifols as CSIO, Schüttrumpf mentioned the company's centenarian legacy of patient-centric innovation and a culture fostering curiosity and inquisitiveness. He was particularly impressed by Grifols' commitment to pushing scientific boundaries and its role as a growth engine through innovation.

Grifols focuses on expanding its rich portfolio of plasma-based therapies. Schüttrumpf mentioned the exploration of new proteins with therapeutic value, as well as new therapeutic targets for their existing plasma-derived medicines, including immunoglobulins, alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, fibrinogen, albumin and antithrombin-III. The company is also venturing into non-plasma treatments and various therapeutic areas like hematology, pulmonology, infectious diseases and oncology.

Grifols is poised to announce results from several Phase III clinical trials, including studies on a next-generation fibrinogen and a new triple-action immunoglobulin, Trimodulin. Schüttrumpf expressed excitement about upcoming projects, including a Phase II study on an ocular surface immunoglobulin for dry eye disease and advancements in recombinant polyclonal antibody therapies.

To sustain a culture of innovation, Schüttrumpf believes in the importance of executive commitment, hiring passionate and curious talent and maintaining strong external connections for fresh ideas. He affirmed that Grifols meets these requirements, continually striving for the next breakthrough in healthcare.

To read the full interview, visit Grifols' Innovation Strategy in the Plasma Medicine Space.

