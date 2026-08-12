Jorge Couto Named to Forbes Business Council; Debuts Thought Leadership Article on Turning Insight into Action

"Organizations today have more information than ever before, but information alone does not drive results." Jorge Couto Post this

"Organizations today have more information than ever before, but information alone does not drive results," said Couto. "The real opportunity lies in creating environments where leaders are trusted and equipped to make informed decisions quickly, learn from outcomes and transform insights into meaningful action."

In "The Leadership Gap Between Insight and Action," Couto highlights several key themes, including the importance of clearly defined ownership, leadership development, confidence in decision-making and organizational cultures that encourage learning rather than blame. He notes that businesses that can effectively move from data to insight, from insight to action, and from action to learning are better positioned to compete in rapidly changing markets.

Forbes Business Council is recognized as a premier growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders. Through the Council, members contribute expert insights on leadership, strategy, innovation, and business performance to a global audience of executives and decision-makers.

Couto's article, "The Leadership Gap Between Insight and Action," was published on July 21, 2026, and is available on Securitas and the Forbes Councils platform.

Jorge Couto Byline

Jorge Couto serves as Division President of Securitas North America. Throughout his career, he has led operational transformation, organizational growth, and leadership development initiatives across complex, multinational business environments.

Media Contact

Ahlilah Longmire, Securitas USA, 1 973-791-3343, [email protected], www.securitasinc.com

SOURCE Securitas USA