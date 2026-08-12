Jorge Couto Named to Forbes Business Council; Debuts Thought Leadership Article on Turning Insight into Action

Securitas North America Division President joins invitation-only community of business leaders and shares perspectives on leadership, decision-making and organizational performance in his first Forbes Business Council article.
PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Securitas North America today announced that Jorge Couto, Division President, Securitas North America, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, an invitation-only organization for accomplished business leaders and executives. As part of his membership, Couto recently published his first thought-leadership article, "The Leadership Gap Between Insight and Action," on the Forbes Councils platform.
In the article, Couto examines a challenge facing organizations across industries: the inability to consistently translate data and insights into timely, effective action. Drawing on more than 26 years of leadership experience in operational transformation and business growth, he argues that successful organizations distinguish themselves not by access to information, but by their ability to empower leaders, clarify decision-making responsibilities, and foster cultures of accountability and trust.
"Organizations today have more information than ever before, but information alone does not drive results," said Couto. "The real opportunity lies in creating environments where leaders are trusted and equipped to make informed decisions quickly, learn from outcomes and transform insights into meaningful action."
In "The Leadership Gap Between Insight and Action," Couto highlights several key themes, including the importance of clearly defined ownership, leadership development, confidence in decision-making and organizational cultures that encourage learning rather than blame. He notes that businesses that can effectively move from data to insight, from insight to action, and from action to learning are better positioned to compete in rapidly changing markets.
Forbes Business Council is recognized as a premier growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders. Through the Council, members contribute expert insights on leadership, strategy, innovation, and business performance to a global audience of executives and decision-makers.
Couto's article, "The Leadership Gap Between Insight and Action," was published on July 21, 2026, and is available on Securitas and the Forbes Councils platform.
Jorge Couto Byline
Jorge Couto serves as Division President of Securitas North America. Throughout his career, he has led operational transformation, organizational growth, and leadership development initiatives across complex, multinational business environments.
Media Contact
Ahlilah Longmire, Securitas USA, 1 973-791-3343, [email protected], www.securitasinc.com
SOURCE Securitas USA
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