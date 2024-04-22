Jornlin Joins White House National Economic Council Event to Catalyze Strategic Sector Investment and Economic Development in Underserved Communities.

On Monday, April 22, Optimize Renewables CEO Len Jornlin will present at a White House Event on "Catalyzing Strategic Sector Investment & High-Road Practices." Post this

More specifically, the goal for this gathering is to expand Labor's role in accelerating investment in the clean energy transition. The event will feature opening remarks from Dr. Lael Brainard, Director of the National Economic Council. The Opening Plenary will be moderated by Xavier de Souza Briggs, Senior Fellow, Brookings Metro.

This will be followed by two Roundtable Discussions:

Investing In and Revitalizing Economically-Distressed Areas - Moderated by Alex Jacquez , Special Assistant to the President for Economic Development and Industrial Strategy, National Economic Council

, Special Assistant to the President for Economic Development and Industrial Strategy, National Economic Council Rebuilding the Industrial Commons with High-Road Job Creation and Retention – Moderated by Steve Sleigh , Heartland Capital Strategies

During the first of these two roundtables, Jornlin will be presenting a case study featuring a portfolio of microgrid projects and workforce training initiatives launched in 2021 and under development primarily for underserved Western Maryland and Eastern Shore of Maryland communities, as well as the Public-Private Partnership (P3) finance, and labor-friendly construction that will bring it to fruition.

"We sincerely appreciate the opportunity to participate with Heartland Capital Strategies in this White House National Economic Council convening," Jornlin said. "Each of the participants represents a distinctive and critical part of the P3 business model equation. In our experience, this type of exchange enables the collaboration necessary to transform clients and communities in the underserved regions in which we operate, while also providing long-term return-on-investment to public and private investors."

The event will convene White House staff and multiple federal departments, including the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the U.S. Economic Development Administration's (EDA's) Small Business Administration (SBA), and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Heartland Member Network participants include such labor unions and labor pension trustees as: The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), the International Brotherhood Of Electrical Workers (IBEW), the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT), the Laborers' International Union of North America (LIUNA), North America's Building Trades Unions (NABTU), the United Auto Workers (UAW), and the United Steelworkers (USW).

Investment Managers participating include: AFL-CIO Housing Investment Trust (HIT), AFL-CIO Building Invest-ment Trust (BIT), Atlas Holdings, Blue Wolf Capital Partners, GCM Grosvenor, Hamilton Lane, KPS Capital Partners, PenTrust Real Estate Advisory Services, and Union Labor Life Insurance Company (ULLICO).

Other participants include project sponsors such as Optimize Renewables, Hecate Energy, and Solar Holler; non-profits such as the Blue Green Alliance, Lincoln Institute of Land Policy, the Milken Institute, and the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI); and other institutions such as Build US, Invest in Our Future, the Ford Foundation, and The Roosevelt Project.

"We're pleased to enable and support the infrastructure, economic, and training benefits of microgrids to the participants at this White House Event and for our core clients and partners in Higher Education communities," Jornlin noted. "Our business model designs and delivers 'The Right Mix' of energy technologies and public-private capital, as well as education and training, for lasting impacts in communities seeking to be more prepared and resilient."

Optimize Renewables is pleased to work with customers such as Frostburg State University, Allegany College of Maryland, University of Maryland, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Bowie State University, and their co-located Towns and Cities, as they implement innovative, all-of-the-above energy strategies with resilient infrastructure and applied training opportunities in projects for underserved communities across the country.

Media Contact

Michael Wright, Optimize Renewables, LLC, 1 3017789300, [email protected], Optimize Renewables, LLC

SOURCE Optimize Renewables, LLC