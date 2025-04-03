José Manuel Sánchez Pérez Announces Global Market Training Series Amid Growing Investor Interest in Market Analysis

Live Training Series to Offer Data-Driven Insights on Global Markets, Investment Strategies, and Macroeconomic Trends

MADRID, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As global financial markets experience increased volatility, financial strategist José Manuel Sánchez Pérez has launched a new live-stream training series focused on capital markets and investor education. The program will provide in-depth market analysis, investment strategies, and insights into macroeconomic trends, helping participants navigate today's complex financial landscape.

Developed with insights from financial institutions, including BlackRock's publicly available market research, the series will cover key global indices such as the U.S. stock market and Spain's IBEX 35. The sessions will focus on technical indicators, fundamental analysis, and geopolitical factors affecting asset pricing. Through real-time case studies and institutional-grade forecasting models, the training will offer a data-driven approach to market assessment.

A Commitment to Investor Education

Sánchez Pérez emphasized the growing need for accessible financial literacy programs, especially as economic uncertainty impacts investment strategies. The course will explore:

Fundamental & Technical Analysis – Understanding key financial indicators.

Macroeconomic Trends – How global events shape investment markets.

Behavioral Finance – The psychology behind investor decision-making.

The six-week series will be available through digital platforms across Europe, Latin America, and Southeast Asia. Discussions are underway with universities, financial institutions, and industry groups to expand accessibility. Some sessions will be broadcast through financial community channels, catering to both retail investors and professionals.

How to Join the Training Series

Interested participants can learn more and sign up for updates at https://ceosanchez.com/

About José Manuel Sánchez Pérez

José Manuel Sánchez Pérez is an investment strategist and financial educator specializing in market structure, investor training, and behavioral finance. He has worked with global financial institutions and lectures at leading universities, focusing on bridging academic research with real-world investment applications. Through his initiatives, he aims to enhance financial literacy and strategic investment decision-making across diverse market participants.

For more details, visit https://ceosanchez.com/.

Media Contact

Sánchez, José Manuel Sánchez Pérez, 888-888-8888, [email protected], https://ceosanchez.com/

SOURCE José Manuel Sánchez Pérez