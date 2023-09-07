Jose Ramirez-Ruiz Assumes Role of Executive Chef at Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Resorts Collection

We are confident that under Chef Jose's leadership, the Mayflower Inn will continue to be a destination for those seeking culinary excellence in a picturesque setting. Tweet this

"We are elated to welcome Chef Jose Ramirez-Ruiz to the Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Resorts Collection," said Mohit Girdhar, general manager, Mayflower Inn & Spa. "His culinary prowess and dedication to pushing boundaries perfectly align with our mission to provide guests with remarkable experiences. We are confident that under Chef Jose's leadership, the Mayflower Inn will continue to be a destination for those seeking culinary excellence in a picturesque setting."

One of the key tenets of Chef Jose's vision with the gastronomy program is the concept of constant evolution. Under his guidance, the Mayflower Inn & Spa's culinary offerings will be in a state of perpetual transformation, ensuring that each visit to the property becomes a new and exciting experience. From the ingredients sourced from local purveyors and farms to the techniques employed, every aspect of the dining experience will reflect his commitment to reinvention, seasonality and local agriculture. Chef Jose's approach is deeply rooted in sustainability and intentionality, reflecting a commitment to responsible sourcing and a holistic culinary philosophy. With an emphasis on locally-sourced ingredients and a reduced carbon footprint, Chef Jose aims to leave a positive impact on the environment while creating dishes that are as visually stunning as they are delectable.

"I am incredibly honored to be part of the Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Resorts Collection family," said Chef Jose Ramirez-Ruiz. "My goal is to create a dining experience that is not only unforgettable but also aligns with the New England heritage and natural beauty of this stunning location. By leveraging the principles of sustainability, intentionality, and a thoughtful approach, we aim to craft menus that tell a story, tantalize the senses, and honor the unique flavors of each season."

Breaking away from the Inn's traditional tasting menu format, Chef Jose will unveil an a la carte menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as a chef-curated dining experience in The Garden Room.. His dishes will include 3 Cheese Gnudi with summer vegetables from Walding Farm, Chicken Mousseline with new potatoes, celery, and raisin, Squash Blossoms stuffed with shrimp and clotted cream. Crab Crusted Fluke with parsley juice, and Grilled Romaine with Chicken Vinaigrette and Cauliflower Puree. On top of The Garden Room, Chef Jose has announced fresh menus for light fare and dinner in The Tap Room. Highlights include "Trout in a Blanket" with honey mustard sauce, Sweet Corn Soup with crab meat, bacon and scallions, Tap Room Cheeseburger made from ground chuck + short rib, Branzino with grilled lemon, and more.

The Garden Room embodies an elegant rustic charm that seamlessly integrates indoor and outdoor dining areas, drawing inspiration from the property's natural splendor. Focusing on the essence of vegetables and delicacy, The Garden Room's menu showcases the finest in seasonal and local ingredients. This results in a culinary journey characterized by innovation and evolution, providing an opportunity for both locals and guests to relish ingredient-centric a la carte dining or immerse themselves in Chef Jose's multi-course creations. In contrast, The Tap Room, with its inviting tavern-style atmosphere, caters to a more relaxed ambiance. Embracing a meat and protein-forward approach, The Tap Room presents a menu that resonates with the character of the space. Patrons have the option to indulge in a multi-course extravaganza featuring meats, seafood and produce, or to drop by for a satisfying burger and beer any day of the week. The dynamic and lively ambiance of The Tap Room makes it a year-round hub of activity and enjoyment.

In addition to launching new menus across all restaurants, Chef Jose will be introducing elevated epicurean experiences including the Private Garden Party. Guests will enjoy an intimate and unforgettable al fresco dinner amongst the lush greenery, nestled between the property's blooming planting beds. Chef's unique menu will be curated daily based on the freshest, in-season ingredients from the garden and the local purveyors and farms. Guests will celebrate the farm-fresh, local bounty of the season and listen to Chef Jose as he walks through his inspiration for each of the dishes on the one-of-a-kind menu.

About Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Resorts Collection

Only a two-hour drive from New York City, Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Resorts Collection is a luxury country retreat located in the idyllic town of Washington, Connecticut. Set on 58-acres of beautifully landscaped gardens and woodlands, the property defines New England elegance and is renowned as one of the northeast's most lauded luxury hideaways. Boasting 35 guest rooms, the hotel offers exceptional service and gracious attention to guest's personalized needs. Wellness amenities include THE WELL at Mayflower Inn, a 20,000 square-foot spa sanctuary featuring the Pool House with a greenhouse style all-season pool, traditional hammam and a Biophilic Thermal Pool. The resort also boasts expansive gardens, a tennis court, miles of hiking trails, a standalone two-story private-event space, The Huntress boutique, and two dining venues including The Garden Room for New England-inspired fine dining and the Tap Room, for casual country fare. In honor of the Inn's centennial birthday in fall 2020, acclaimed New York-based interior designer Celerie Kemble oversaw a dramatic redesign encompassing guest rooms and suites, Mayflower's signature restaurant, and the Inn's historic main house, featuring a charming parlor.

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 26 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

