Josef's Pharmacy Provides Record Number of Vaccines to Raleigh-Durham Community

As flu season reaches its peak, Josefs Pharmacy is taking proactive steps to keep the Raleigh-Durham community safe and healthy. The family-owned pharmacy group has expanded its vaccination efforts beyond its Raleigh and Durham locations by providing free, on-site flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics to small businesses, schools, churches, senior living communities and other organizations across the region.

Record-Setting Flu Season for Josefs Pharmacy

Since the start of flu season, Josefs pharmacists and staff have administered more than 550 flu and COVID-19 vaccines across seven on-site locations—more than double the total vaccinations provided in all of 2024. Pharmacist Stephen Oradesky expects that number to continue climbing through the end of the year. "The holidays are a time to come together, and making sure your vaccines are up to date is one of the best ways to protect you and the people you care about," Oradesky said. "At Josefs, we're proud to help keep our community healthy and ready to enjoy the season."

Supporting Local Senior Living Communities

Josefs maintains long-standing partnerships with several long-term care and 55+ senior living facilities, where the pharmacy provides prescription delivery, on-site vaccinations and year-round pharmacy services. Among them is Southern Magnolia Living, owned by Candy Moore, who credits Josefs with helping her keep residents and staff vaccinated efficiently. "Josefs Pharmacy always goes above and beyond for us," Moore said. "The pharmacy team is professional, kind and patient with every resident, making sure they feel comfortable and informed. The Josefs team feels like family. It's clear they care about supporting the health of the community."

Expanding Reach Through Community Events

This year, Josefs further extended its outreach as an official sponsor of PoeFest, a free health and wellness festival in Raleigh hosted by the Poe Center for Health Education. At the October event, Josefs pharmacists provided free flu and COVID-19 vaccinations to individuals and families attending the festival.

Vaccination Services at Josefs Pharmacy Locations

Beyond its on-site clinics, Josefs offers a full range of vaccinations at its Raleigh and Durham pharmacies, including flu, COVID-19, TDAP, RSV, pneumonia and shingles for adults 50 and older. Strong relationships with repeat patients help drive demand, thanks to convenient access and staff familiarity. "Part of the reason we have a record turnout is that many patients return year after year," Oradesky said. "We can easily review their vaccination history and let them know what they may be due for."

A Community-Rooted, Family-Owned Pharmacy

As a locally owned business, Josefs is committed to delivering personalized care and supporting the well-being of the Raleigh-Durham community. The pharmacy's mission reflects its close-knit approach: "We know our patient's names and they know ours."

About Josefs Pharmacy

Josefs Pharmacy is a family-owned pharmacy group serving the Raleigh-Durham area with personalized care, vaccination services, prescription support, and community health programs. With locations in Raleigh and Durham, Josefs is dedicated to providing accessible, patient-centered pharmacy services to individuals, families and local organizations. If you are a small business or organization in the greater Raleigh Durham area and looking to provide on-site vaccination services for your people, contact the team at Josefs Pharmacies to schedule today. We still have appointments available for the remainder of 2025 and will begin scheduling 2026 appointments as soon as June of next year.

