Joseph E. Gaugler, Ph.D. to be Honored as the 2024 Distinguished Ambassador in Aging by the Aging Life Care Association®

An applied gerontologist, Dr. Gaugler's interests include Alzheimer's disease and long-term care, the longitudinal ramifications of family care for persons with dementia and other chronic conditions, and the effectiveness of community-based and psychosocial services for older adults with dementia and their caregiving families. Underpinning these substantive areas, Dr. Gaugler also has interests in mixed methods and implementation science.

"Geriatric care management is often at the center of innovative and effective support for older adults living with chronic conditions as well as their caregiving families. When families contact me for help with healthcare system navigation or managing key care transitions for their older relatives, my first recommendation is almost always to call a trusted Aging Life Care Manager®. Receiving this year's DAA Award is not only an immense professional honor, but one that resonates to me personally," said Dr. Gaugler.

"Dr. Gaugler's research, including the impact on caregivers who are caring for those with Alzheimer's disease, is of great importance to our members and has a meaningful impact on our approach to aging issues," said Kate Granigan, President of the Aging Life Care Association Board of Directors. "Given our conference theme is 'People, Passion, and Purpose', we are honored to recognize Dr. Gaugler's transformative work and his clear passion and purpose in crucial areas of aging."

In addition to his work at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health, Dr. Gaugler is also the Editor in Chief of The Gerontologist and the Director of BOLD Public Health Center of Excellence on Dementia Caregiving.

ALCA will recognize Dr. Gaugler immediately following his keynote address – "Alzheimer's Disease Update: Testing, Treatment and Teamwork" – on April 18, 2024, during the 40th Annual Aging Life Care Association Conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The conference (April 17 – 20, 2024) is a gathering of approximately 400 Aging Life Care Managers® focused on excellence in the aging field. For full conference information, visit aginglifecare.org.

