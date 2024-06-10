Joseph Fiennes Leads Cast In Audible Original's "BLUEBEARD", The Chilling Saga Of LA's First Serial Killer. Now Available!

Prepare to be enthralled, captivated, and chilled to the bone as XG Productions presents "BLUEBEARD" – a masterful blend of true crime and psychological thriller that will leave listeners questioning the boundaries of love, trust, and the darkness that lurks within us. Post this

Drawing from meticulously researched historical accounts and newly unearthed evidence, including the bizarre, original leather-bound, typed confession made by the killer, "BLUEBEARD" to Los Angeles District Attorney Thomas L. Woolwine, played by Holt McCallany, offers listeners a haunting glimpse into the twisted mind of a serial killer and the indomitable strength of the woman who defied him.

As Kathryn delves deeper into the labyrinth of her husband's past, she uncovers a harrowing truth – Her husband James Watson used many identities, riding the rails up and down the West coast to rob banks and visit various wives who kept homes in Vancouver, Winnipeg, Salem, Tacoma, Seattle, San Diego and Los Angeles. He told his unsuspecting wives he was an agent for the newly created FBI whose work required constant travel and absolute secrecy. In reality, Watson was marrying multiple women at the same time (sometimes in the very same town) and flippantly deciding which of his wives would live or die.

With newfound courage, Kathryn embarks on a perilous journey to expose the darkness concealed within her own home. "BLUEBEARD" is more than a tale of inconceivable terror; it is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the enduring power of love in the face of unimaginable evil.

Through immersive storytelling, penned by former FBI Profiler and writer/producer, Jim Clemente (Criminal Minds, CBS; Manhunt: UNABOMB, Netflix; Call Me God, Audible) and writer/producer, Peter McDonnell (Pandemic, Netflix; Evil Has A Name, Audible; and Brooklyn North, Audible), and stellar performances by Karen David (Fear The Walking Dead) as Kathryn Wombacher, Adrian Pasdar (Carlito's Way) as private investigator, J.P. Armstrong, Holt McCallany (The Iron Claw) as Prosecutor Thomas L. Woolwine, and Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid's Tales, Shakespeare In Love) as Watson himself, Audible Originals invites audiences to experience the terrifying and twisted saga of James "Bluebeard" Watson like never before. Greg Nelson directed the series and Lisa Zambetti is credited with casting this extraordinary ensemble.

"BLUEBEARD" is available now, exclusively from Audible.

About Audible Originals:

Audible, Inc., an Amazon.com, Inc. subsidiary (NASDAQ:AMZN), is the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, offering global audiences a powerful way to enhance and enrich their lives through extraordinary content. Audible's catalog includes more than 900,000 audio titles, including Audible Originals as well as audiobooks and podcasts from leading studios, print, audio and magazine publishers and world-renowned entertainers.

About XG Productions:

XG Productions is a highly specialized media production and management company co-founded by former FBI agents, Jim and Tim Clemente to craft compelling stories for TV, film and audio. With a mission to Entertain, Inform and Inspire, XG has created and produced scripted and non-scripted programming for streamers, broadcast networks, cable providers and podcast platforms. Since 2018, XG has been producing narrative nonfiction series for Audible Originals across multiple genres, including true crime, memoir, sports, history, and a new scripted drama/thriller featuring the voice of Joseph Fiennes.

