Joseph Schreck Is NAIFA's 2023 Young Advisor Team Leader of the Year

The Atlanta financial professional is recognized for his business success, industry support, community contributions, and NAIFA leadership.

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joseph Schreck, CPFA, President at the Piedmont Group in Atlanta, GA, is the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA) Young Advisor Team Leader of the Year for 2023.

Schreck, a loyal member since 2016, is the 2023 President of NAIFA's Georgia state chapter and a graduate of NAIFA's Leadership in Life Institute (LILI) program. He was a former President of NAIFA-Atlanta and has been named one of the "Top Advisors Under 40 of Atlanta" for three years in a row. He is politically involved, advocating on behalf of his business, colleagues, and clients in meetings with lawmakers at NAIFA's Congressional Conference and Georgia state Legislative Days.

"Joe Schreck provides a great example of how NAIFA members can have a powerful impact on behalf of their clients, colleagues, and professional association at a young age," said NAIFA President Bryon Holz, CLU, ChFC, LUTCF, CASL, LACP. "Not only is he a respected and successful advisor, but he has given his time and talents to promote our One NAIFA goals and improve the quality of membership for NAIFA members in Georgia and beyond."

As President of NAIFA Georgia, Schreck led the successful merger of the NAIFA-Atlanta chapter into NAIFA-Georgia, thereby strengthening the association and providing more resources and a better value proposition for members. Prior to the merger, as President of NAIFA-Atlanta Schreck was instrumental in growing NAIFA-Atlanta into NAIFA's largest local chapter in terms of membership. Also during his term as NAIFA-Atlanta President the chapter finished second in the country in IFAPAC funds raised.

Schreck will receive the 2023 NAIFA YAT Leader of the Year Award on December 4 at NAIFA's National Leadership Conference and Belong awards celebration in Washington, D.C.

ABOUT NAIFA: The National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors is the preeminent membership association for the multigenerational community of financial professionals in the United States. NAIFA members subscribe to a strong Code of Ethics and represent a full spectrum of financial services practice specialties. They work with families and businesses to help Americans improve financial literacy and achieve financial security. NAIFA provides producers a national community for advocacy, education, and networking along with awards, publications, and leadership opportunities to allow NAIFA members to differentiate themselves in the marketplace. NAIFA connects with members in 267 different local areas between State Chapters, Local Chapters, and Local Affiliates. NAIFA members in every congressional district advocate on behalf of producers and consumers at the state, interstate, and federal levels.

