Josh Adler Launches Project Hyperaware Kenya to Raise Teacher ADHD Awareness and Impact Over 4 Million Students

ADHD affects an estimated 5–10% of children globally, with some Kenyan studies showing prevalence as high as 18%. In rural western Kenya, prevalence among adults exceeds 13%. Despite these figures, ADHD is rarely addressed in teacher-preparation programs, and related behaviors are often misread as misconduct or defiance.

"Kenya may have some of the highest ADHD rates in the world, yet most teachers receive little to no training on how to identify it," Adler observed.

In Kenyan classrooms, where student–teacher ratios average 31:1 and can exceed 48:1, the cumulative influence of a single educator is immense. Over a career, even small moments of understanding between a teacher and a student can change a life's trajectory. "One teacher can influence the lives of up to 3,000 students throughout their career," Adler said. "By equipping 1,500 educators with the skills to recognize and support students with ADHD, we're doing more than improving classroom experiences. We're laying the groundwork to transform millions of young Kenyan lives. That's why our focus begins with teachers. They are the most powerful catalyst for change in education."

"I was raised in Toronto," Adler said. "There were systems and structures for someone like me with ADHD. Were they perfect? No. But at least there was something. In Kenya, that layer doesn't exist. Many teachers haven't been given tools to recognize ADHD, let alone respond to it. That's the gap we're here to close."

From Lived Experience to National Movement Diagnosed with ADHD as a child, Adler credits his success to the few exceptional teachers who recognized his potential and adapted their approaches to support his learning. Project Hyperaware Kenya will work with educators to provide practical, culturally relevant insights and strategies. The program will be delivered through expert-led sessions, resources, and collaborations with specialists. The initiative's long-term vision includes integrating ADHD awareness into national teacher-education curricula and creating mobile microlearning tools to reach educators in rural areas. "This is about building the first layer of structure where none exists," Adler said.

"One teacher who understands a neurodivergent student can be the difference between a dropout and a success story." A Call for Collaboration Project Hyperaware Kenya is actively seeking collaboration with universities, NGOs, teacher-training colleges, and policymakers to co-develop and deliver resources at scale. "We're not building a small program," Adler said. "We're building a movement to transform entire communities, starting in Kenya, but designed to inspire programs around the world."

