Josh Burris, CEO and Founder of STNDRD, To Provide Comprehensive Consulting Services

STNDRD offers companies a proven and predictable model to success. Our proprietary business growth blueprint is backed by data, technology and over 25 years of experience.

Burris launched the consulting firm with Phil Laboon, Managing Director and Co-Founder. Laboon is a serial entrepreneur known for founding and selling multiple successful businesses, including a real estate brokerage, a marketing agency, Allied Business Network, and WUDN, an e-commerce company. He authored the Amazon bestseller "Automate Your Income," which topped charts for 51 weeks. Laboon has invested in numerous tech startups, such as Forbes Council and WowHire. With over $200 million in affiliate sales for companies like T-Mobile and Dish TV, he was a finalist for Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year and named a top 10 marketing influencer by Inc. Magazine. His visionary approach and strategic insights have made him a respected figure in the business world.

"As a comprehensive consulting firm, STNDRD offers businesses carefully crafted, data-driven and research-backed strategies with proven experience," said Laboon.

STANDRD's core services include retail growth strategies, website development, digital marketing and business optimization.

For more information, visit http://www.STNDRDconsulting.com.

About Josh Burris

Josh Burris is a dynamic CEO and Board member with over 25 years of experience driving high-growth organizations up to $3.5 billion USD. Renowned for his energetic leadership, Burris excels in strategic planning, integrative problem-solving, and cultivating a strong organizational culture. He currently serves as an Advisory Board Member for a global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle company. He also sits on the Board of Directors for Merging Vets and Players (MVP), aiding combat veterans and former athletes in their civilian transitions. His recent roles include CEO of Rue 21 and GNC, where he also served as President. His extensive retail experience includes leading AM Retail Group and holding key leadership positions during his 16-year tenure at Abercrombie & Fitch. Burris holds a bachelor's degree in business management from the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill and certifications in communication, conflict management, and leadership from the Ohio State Leadership Institute.

For more information, visit http://www.JoshBurrisCEO.com.

Media Contact

