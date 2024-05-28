Josh Burris, Turnaround CEO and Board Member, Reflects on a Quarter Century of Transformative Leadership

Burris is no stranger to navigating massive changes in the retail landscape. He is known for leveraging strategy and problem-solving for high-growth organizations up to $3.5 billion USD. Post this

"I have long been closely connected to the wellness space and I'm passionate about supporting people in living healthier, more meaningful lives. Throughout my career, I have helped build and grow best-in-class brands in specialty retail and I'm energized to be able to bring that experience to a company that I have respected for years. I am honored and excited to be a part of the future at The Vitamin Shoppe," Burris said in a NJBIZ interview.

In addition to his role with The Vitamin Shoppe, Burris also serves on the Board of Directors for Merging Vets and Players (MVP). Founded in 2015 by Fox Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer and former Green Beret and Seattle Seahawk Nate Boyer, MVP empowers combat veterans and former professional athletes by connecting them after the uniform comes off; providing them with a new team to assist with transition, promote personal development, and show them they are never alone.

"MVP highlights the very real struggles combat veterans and retiring professional athletes face transitioning into everyday life," said Burris in an August 18, 2022, interview with Variety.

Burris is no stranger to navigating massive changes in the retail landscape. He is known for leveraging strategy and problem-solving for high-growth organizations up to $3.5 billion USD. In fact, a May 8, 2022 article by Pittsburgh Business Times called Burris "a steady hand in times of turmoil" for his work leading GNC out of bankruptcy, while navigating a global pandemic.

About Josh Burris

Josh Burris is a visionary CEO and Board member with over 25 years of experience with P&L responsibility for high-growth organizations up to $3.5B. He's recognized for an energetic leadership that leverages strategy, integrative problem-solving and culture to spearhead global market development while building high-performing teams.

Most recently, Burris was CEO of Rue21, the Pennsylvania-based youth and value-oriented fashion chain. He also served as CEO of GNC, the retailer selling vitamins and supplements, from October 2020 to January 2023, and as President of GNC from December 2019.

Prior to joining GNC, Burris was President of AM Retail Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of G-III Apparel Group, which operated retail stores under the Wilsons Leather, G.H. Bass & Co., Calvin Klein Performance, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, DKNY, and Vilebrequin brands. Earlier in his career, Josh spent 16 years at Abercrombie & Fitch in positions of increasing responsibility, including Senior Director, Stores and Operations, where he helped oversee a high-profile international expansion and flagship store openings in New York, London, Milan, and Tokyo, among other cities.

Burris earned a bachelor's degree in business management from the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill. He also holds certifications in communication and conflict management, leadership through people skills, and team building and development from the Ohio State Leadership Institute.

For more information, visit http://www.JoshBurrisCEO.com.

Media Contact

Frank Tortorici, Marketing Maven, 9088758908, [email protected]

SOURCE Josh Burris