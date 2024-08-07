Josh Henderson boards new feature film "American Parlay" set in the world of sports betting

Josh Henderson ("Dallas", "The Arrangement") is betting on "American Parlay", a new crime script in the vein of "Rounders" and "The Gambler" from writer/director Cole Mueller.
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "American Parlay" is a story about Jeremy Ranch, a young gambling addict who is hired by a mysterious Whale to place a large bet for him in Vegas. The story then unfolds over the next 48 hours where he encounters grifters, con women, erratic bookies, desperate boxers, all while battling a debilitating gambling addiction. Henderson plays the villain of the story, Deacon Keen, who is trying to track him down.
Josh Henderson is best known for his work on "Dallas", "The Arrangement", "Desperate Housewives" and "Step Up."
This is the first project for Mueller since his indie series "Limited Edition" finished a successful festival run and signals the first project for his newly minted FILMKID production company.
Producers are Mueller's FILMKID, Sade Katarina from Effloresce Entertainment and Lena Coccetti.
Sade Katarina is a producer and actress who has appeared in projects such as The Conjuring franchise's "Annabelle Comes Home" and Netflix's "Lucifer." Sade is the owner of literary and film company Effloresce Entertainment whose first project was optioned by Susan Cooper of Emmy Award-winning Taublieb Films, and has since led her to team up with other Academy Award-winning filmmakers for her feature film projects in development.
Lena Coccetti is a creative producer with over eight years of experience in the industry. She has produced narrative projects such as, "Letter Eight", starring Carson Higgins ("Babylon"), "The Stairwell", co-starring Larry Hankin ("Friends"), "SEUL", co-starring Marisa Petroro ("Ford v. Ferrari"), and "Halcyon", starring Sade Katarina ("Annabelle Comes Home") and Jesse Posey ("Selena: The Series").
For more information check out the official FILMKID website: www.film-kid.com
Media Contact
FILMKID, FILMKID, 1 4805860467, [email protected] , www.film-kid.com
SOURCE FILMKID
Share this article