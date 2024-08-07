Josh Henderson boards new feature film "American Parlay" set in the world of sports betting

Josh Henderson ("Dallas", "The Arrangement") is betting on "American Parlay", a new crime script in the vein of "Rounders" and "The Gambler" from writer/director Cole Mueller.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "American Parlay" is a story about Jeremy Ranch, a young gambling addict who is hired by a mysterious Whale to place a large bet for him in Vegas. The story then unfolds over the next 48 hours where he encounters grifters, con women, erratic bookies, desperate boxers, all while battling a debilitating gambling addiction. Henderson plays the villain of the story, Deacon Keen, who is trying to track him down.

Josh Henderson is best known for his work on "Dallas", "The Arrangement", "Desperate Housewives" and "Step Up."