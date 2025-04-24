Joshua J. Coe, Esq. and Anthony M. Gantous, Esq. Selected to 2025 Virginia Super Lawyers List

Anchor Legal Group, PLLC is proud to announce that Equity Partner/Managing Partner Joshua J. Coe, Esq. and Equity Partner Anthony M. Gantous, Esq. have been selected to the 2025 Virginia Super Lawyers list.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joshua J. Coe, Esq. is a nationally ranked personal injury, business, and estate law litigator. He advocates for clients throughout the country in cases involving personal injury, wrongful death, civil and commercial litigation, wills, trusts and estates, business law, and corporate and non-profit legal matters. He is admitted to practice in Virginia, the Virginia Supreme Court, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, and the U.S. Tax Court.

Joshua is a third-generation airline pilot and a board member for Virginia Beach Home Now, Inc., Mid-Atlantic Teen Challenge, Inc., and the LIFT Fitness Foundation. He has been named a Nation's Top One Percent Lawyer, a Top 25 Motor Vehicle Trial Lawyer, and a Top 40 Under 40 lawyer. Joshua has been selected to the Super Lawyers list each year since 2022.

Anthony M. Gantous, Esq. is a top-rated personal injury and business law lawyer whose practice focuses on legal matters involving medical malpractice, medical privacy, wrongful death, catastrophic injury, maritime law, and business legal matters. Previously a defense attorney, Anthony offers a unique perspective and distinct advantage in cases against pharmaceutical companies, healthcare facilities and professionals, and insurance companies.

Anthony also handles a select number of federal criminal cases as a member of the Criminal Justice Act Panel for the U. S. District Court, Eastern District of Virginia. He has been named one of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers by the National Trial Lawyers Association. Anthony has been selected to the Super Lawyers list each year since 2019.

Super Lawyers is a national rating service that recognizes lawyers throughout the country across more than 70 different practice areas. Selection is determined through an extensive multi-phase process involving peer nomination and recognition, professional achievements, awards, and independent research.

Anchor Legal Group, PLLC is a full-service law firm serving the greater Virginia Beach area. To learn more or schedule a free consultation, call 757-LAW-0000 or visit www.anchorlegalgroup.com.

