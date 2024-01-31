Joshua Tree Experts Celebrates New Franchise Agreement in Indiana

The innovative tree care, lawn care and pest control franchise continues its impressive growth trajectory with new franchise opportunities across multiple states.

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joshua Tree Experts, the Pennsylvania-based tree maintenance, lawn care and pest control franchise, proudly announces a new franchise signing in Indianapolis IN. Following a flagship year that included the opening of its first franchises in Middletown, NY, and Pittsburgh, PA, and a significant 10% increase in systemwide revenue, Joshua Tree Experts is rapidly becoming a key player in the green services industry. In total, the brand now has seven franchise territories in development across the country.

"Our exceptional growth is a reflection of our dedication to quality and service," said Joshua Malik, Founder and CEO of Joshua Tree Experts. "We're thrilled to expand our reach with the signing of our latest franchise in the northern region of Indianapolis. This marks another step in our journey to offer unparalleled tree, lawn and pest solutions to more communities."

The franchisee behind the latest signing, Matt Hamm, is eager to leverage the "Joshua Tree Three" business model, which integrates tree care, lawn care and pest control services, to serve Indianapolis effectively.

Hamm has been a part owner in his pharmacy for years and has enjoyed many aspects of business ownership, but he was keen to learn something new and subsidize his retirement fund at the same time. Franchising wasn't Hamm's first thought, but he spoke to a friend of his who happens to be a franchise broker. After hearing about the benefits of the franchise model, Hamm decided to look into potential opportunities. He researched several brands, but kept coming back to Joshua Tree Experts, the emerging tree care franchise.

"I loved that it felt like three franchises in one. There are multiple streams of revenue with tree service, lawn care and pest control," Hamm said.

With this expansion, Joshua Tree Experts underscores its commitment to fostering entrepreneurial success while contributing positively to the environment. The brand's unique approach encourages franchisees to own the equipment necessary for their operations, promoting rapid scaling and wealth building. This strategy, coupled with a robust support infrastructure, positions franchisees for success in the booming green industry.

"We see tremendous potential in Indianapolis and are confident that Matt will greatly contribute to our collective success," said Malik. "With each new franchise, we're closer to making our services accessible in every community."

Joshua Tree Experts is actively seeking franchisees in several states, including Colorado, Georgia, Massachusetts, New Jersey and North Carolina, offering a wide range of territories for interested parties.

ABOUT JOSHUA TREE EXPERTS

Founded in Lehigh Valley, PA, in 2005 by Joshua Malik, Joshua Tree Experts started as a general tree services and plant health care company. After nearly a decade of perfecting the business model, Joshua Tree Experts launched new services, including lawn care and pest control, to cater to client demand and offer prospective franchisees multiple revenue streams. In 2021, the brand began franchising. It now seeks qualified franchise owners to bring this much-needed service to markets throughout the country.

