Joshua Tree Experts Sign Second Franchise with Father-and-Son Duo in Pittsburgh Area

The home services franchise providing tree and lawn care is expanding with a father-and-son team of franchisees in the Pittsburgh area in March of 2024.

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joshua Tree Experts, the Pennsylvania-based home services franchise that provides tree maintenance, lawn care and pest control services, is expanding in Pittsburgh. Seth and Caleb Hill, a father-and-son duo, are set to open two territories in the Pittsburgh area on March 1, 2024.

Caleb Hill, 27, first considered the idea of franchising with Joshua Tree Experts while serving with the Army in Iraq.

"While serving, I had the opportunity to complete a tour in Iraq alongside Dylan DeGroat, the director of franchise development for Joshua Tree Experts," said Caleb. "One night, we were talking about our lives back in Pennsylvania, and he brought up his family business. It struck me as a fantastic idea, and given my experience, I decided to look into it more."

Seth Hill has over 20 years of experience in manufacturing engineering. During the pandemic, he was laid off and in need of a new opportunity. He hoped to find an opportunity that could become a generational family business and allow for more family time. When Caleb suggested Joshua Tree Experts upon his return stateside, Seth knew it was an idea worth exploring.

Though Seth and Caleb Hill previously considered starting their own business, they felt unsure of where to start. Joshua Tree Experts provided them the guidance and support they needed to make their dreams a reality.

"Before franchising, we opened an LLC where we did some real estate work," said Seth. "What we've learned is that getting into business by yourself can be daunting, but having someone to guide us through the process has been incredibly beneficial."

Seth and Caleb Hill are looking forward to offering home services to their community and feel confident that working alongside family will contribute to their success.

"The industry is really booming right now, and single-family homes, our target demographic, account for the largest component of that market," said Joshua Malik, founder and CEO of Joshua Tree Experts. "It is the recurring revenue that we want franchisees to know can be a great asset to their business."

Joshua Tree Experts is looking at the following markets to continue its growth: New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

ABOUT JOSHUA TREE EXPERTS

Founded in Lehigh Valley, PA, in 2005 by Joshua Malik, Joshua Tree Experts started as a general tree services and plant health care company. After nearly a decade of perfecting the business model, Joshua Tree Experts launched new services, including lawn care and pest control, to cater to client demand and offer prospective franchisees multiple revenue streams. In 2021, the brand began franchising. It now seeks qualified franchise owners to bring this much-needed service to markets throughout the country.

