Josiah Cox of Central States Water Resources named Entrepreneur of The Year® 2026 Heartland Finalist by EY US

"They've taken the mission of delivering safe, reliable, and environmentally responsible water resources to every community we serve and turned the company into one of the largest investor-owned water and wastewater utilities in the country." - Josiah Cox Post this

"It's a tremendous honor to be recognized in this way," said Cox, who founded CSWR in 2014, growing the company into one of the largest investor-owned water and wastewater utilities in the country. "The honor truly reflects the efforts of our entire team across 11 states. They've taken the mission of delivering safe, reliable, and environmentally responsible water resources to every community we serve and turned the company into one of the largest investor-owned water and wastewater utilities in the country."

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company, transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory, and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

This year's Heartland finalists represent Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska and Missouri across all industries, including technology, consumer products, manufacturing, finance and more. Regional award winners will be announced on June 18 during a special celebration in Minneapolis and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the national judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, where high-growth CEOs, Fortune 1000 executives and investors converge to shape the future of business.

About Central States Water Resources

Founded in 2014, Central States Water Resources (CSWR) is the 10th largest investor-owned water and wastewater utility in the United States. CSWR has invested hundreds of millions of dollars to acquire and transform critical water infrastructure, using technology and innovation to bring safe, reliable, and environmentally responsible water resources to approximately 500,000 customers across Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. Learn more about CSWR at centralstateswaterresources.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year® has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 80 countries and territories globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November where national finalists and award winners are announced. The national overall winner represents the US at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, LLC, Marsh USA, SAP, and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. In Heartland, sponsors also include regional Platinum sponsor Twin Cities Business, regional Gold sponsor Padilla, and regional Silver sponsors ADP and Stagedge.

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All in to shape the future with confidence.

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Media Contact:

Jason Michael, Elasticity, 1 314.323.1425, [email protected]

SOURCE Central States Water Resources (CSWR)