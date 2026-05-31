JO☆STARS to Perform at World Cosplay Summit 2026; Ticket Sales Begin June 6

2026 marks the final midsummer World Cosplay Summit. With JO☆STARS joining for a special live performance, WCS2026 will celebrate cosplay, music, and global creativity across three unforgettable days. Post this

This Year's Theme: "Celebrate the Final Summer WCS to the Fullest!"

Starting in 2027, the World Cosplay Summit will move its annual event schedule to November. Consequently, the 2026 event will mark the final time the summit is held during the height of midsummer. Nagoya's summer cosplay event has been a beloved tradition for countless cosplayers and fans worldwide. Let us join hands with friends from all over the globe and fully immerse ourselves in the heat, passion, and excitement of this historic "final summer WCS."

World Cosplay Championship

The World Cosplay Championship, the crowning event of WCS 2026 that determines the world's top cosplay performers, will take place on Sunday, August 2, 2026, at the Aichi Arts Center (Main Hall). Who will claim the glorious title of "World No. 1"?

We are pleased to announce our first lineup of guest judges: voice actor Toshio Furukawa, producer Taro Maki, music producer Tomokazu Tashiro, and the Grand Champions of the World Cosplay Championship 2025 representing the USA, Heidi and McKayla. Additional judges will be announced in future updates.

＜Guest Judges＞

Toshio Furukawa

(Voice Actor)

Taro Maki

(Producer)

Tomokazu Tashiro

(Music Producer)

Heidi & McKayla

(World Cosplay Championship 2025 Grand Champions)

＜Special Live Performance＞

JO☆STARS

JO☆STARS is a dynamic vocal trio consisting of Hiroaki "TOMMY" Tominaga, Coda, and Jin Hashimoto, who have sung the successive opening themes of the TV anime JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. On February 25, 2015, they released "JoJo Sono Chi no Kioku" the opening theme for the second cour of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 3 Stardust Crusaders - Battle in Egypt. The track won the Theme Song Award at the 20th Animation Kobe Awards in 2015. Today, they continue to perform energetically both in Japan and on the global stage.

［INFO］

Date & Time: Sunday, August 2, 2026 — Doors Open: 14:30 / Show Starts: 15:30 / Scheduled End: 20:00 (JST)

Venue: Aichi Arts Center, Main Hall

Participants: Representative cosplay duos selected from 41 countries and regions

Ticket Details: Official Merchandise with Championship Viewing Ticket: From 4,000 JPY

URL: https://www.worldcosplaysummit.jp/en/program/championship

Live Viewing & Special Talk Show

Experience the high-stakes action of the World Cosplay Championship via a live public viewing at the Oasis 21 venue! This special stage program features live commentary and entertaining talk segments with special guests. Expect behind-the-scenes stories, play-by-play commentary, and unpredictable tangents — enjoy a one-of-a-kind live talk show that you can only experience on this day.

Tomokazu Sugita

(Voice Actor)

JOY Max

Jacky Dosai

(Commentator)

［INFO］

Date & Time: Sunday, August 2, 2026 — Doors Open (Est.): 14:45 / Show Starts: 15:30 / Scheduled End: 20:00 (JST)

Venue: Oasis 21, Special Stage

Cast: Tomokazu Sugita (Voice Actor), JOY Max, Jacky Dosai (Commentator)

Tickets: Advance Ticket: 3,800 JPY (All Reserved Seating)

URL: https://www.worldcosplaysummit.jp/en/program/live-viewing

General Ticket Sales Begin Saturday, June 6, at 10:00 AM JST

General ticket sales for cosplay participation tickets (required for attending in cosplay and photography activities) and the World Cosplay Championship viewing tickets will open on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at 10:00 AM JST via our official ticketing partner, Ticket Pia. Whether you want to participate as a cosplayer or witness the spectacular stage performances as a spectator, do not miss out! For more details, please visit the official ticket page.

［INFO］

Sales Launch: Saturday, June 6, 2026, at 10:00 AM JST

Official Ticket Page: https://www.worldcosplaysummit.jp/en/tickets

【Pre-sale: June 1, 12:00 PM JST】 Exclusive Hotel Package Plans by Meitetsu World Travel

Meitetsu World Travel, an official sponsor, is offering official hotel packages that bundle accommodation with WCS participation tickets. These plans will go on sale ahead of the general ticket release. If you are looking for a convenient and cost-effective way to secure your tickets, these hotel packages are highly recommended.

［INFO］

Sales Launch: Monday, June 1, 2026, at 12:00 PM JST (via Meitetsu World Travel Website)

Official Package Page: https://www.worldcosplaysummit.jp/tickets/meitetsu

Cosplay Runway & Performance Stage: "WCS Selection"

"WCS Selection" is a special stage program held on the Oasis 21 Special Stage, created to share the joy of performing in cosplay with a wider audience.

Selected cosplayers will appear on stage to showcase runway presentations and performances in a variety of styles, including solo, duo, group, and family performances. This program offers visitors a chance to experience the creativity and energy of cosplay performance up close.

［INFO］

Program Format: Cosplay runway and performance stage

Venue: Oasis 21 Special Stage

Hisaya-odori Park: "Special Water Mirror Photo Session"

The Special Water Mirror Photo Session is one of the World Cosplay Summit's popular photo programs.

For a limited time, the water mirror area at Hisaya-odori Park, a shallow reflecting pool normally closed to the public, will be opened as a special cosplay photo location. With mist effects and evening illumination creating a dreamlike atmosphere, participants can enjoy one-of-a-kind cosplay photography unique to WCS.

［INFO］

Program Format: Special cosplay photo session

Venue: Hisaya-odori Park

Participation Fee: 2,000 JPY per group, tax included

New Project: Oasis 21 Red Carpet Photo Session

For the first time, the red carpet laid across the grand staircase of Oasis 21's Galaxy Platform for the opening-night ceremony will be used as a special cosplay photo location.

This red carpet is usually reserved for representative cosplayers from participating countries and regions, as well as invited VIP guests. In 2026, it will become a unique photo spot where participants can experience one of the symbolic scenes of the World Cosplay Summit.

［INFO］

Program Format: Special cosplay photo session

Event Date: Friday, July 31, 2026

Participation Fee: Free

<New Project> WCS Market Artist Alley 2026: Exhibitors Wanted!

"WCS Market Artist Alley 2026" is a brand-new convention market where cosplay meets creative works. It offers an interactive marketplace experience unique to the WCS period, where cosplayers, creators, and fans can "discover, buy, support, and take photos." This is the perfect venue for those who want to share their work, activities, and unique worldviews directly with visitors. Space is strictly limited to 50 booths per session, and applications may close early if all slots are filled. Detailed specifications, application guidelines, and precautions will be announced sequentially.

［INFO］

Event Dates & Sessions: Saturday, August 1, 2026 — Session 1: 10:00–15:00 / Session 2: 15:00–20:00 (JST)

Sunday, August 2, 2026 — Session 3: 10:00–15:00 / Session 4: 15:00–20:00 (JST)

Exhibition Fee: 6,000 JPY per slot

Venue: SLOW ART CENTER NAGOYA

Application Period: Monday, June 8 – Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at 23:59 JST

Official X Account: https://x.com/wcs_market

Akari no Moribito "Akaribi Matsuri" Voice Actor Recitation & Talk Show

Akaribi no Moribito is a Japanese media-mix project featuring personified lighthouse characters from all over Japan. Under a worldview where unique "Guardians" reside in each lighthouse to watch over the seas and its people, the project spans voice dramas, manga, radio shows, and live events.

In this special "Akaribi Matsuri" collaboration with the World Cosplay Summit, cosplayers will take the stage to perform alongside guest voice actors, offering a unique stage production that can only be experienced at WCS.

［INFO］

Date & Time: Saturday, August 1, 2026 — Part 1: 16:30–17:30 / Part 2: 19:00–20:00 (JST)

Venue: Aichi Arts Center, Main Hall

Tickets: SS Seat (Part 1 & Part 2 Combo Ticket): 17,000 JPY / SS Seat: 9,000 JPY / S Seat: 8,000 JPY / A Seat: 7,500 JPY

Event Details Page: https://www.worldcosplaysummit.jp/en/program/akaribimatsuri

World Cosplay Summit 2026 — Event Overview

Dates

Friday, July 31 / Saturday, August 1 / Sunday, August 2, 2026 (3 Days)

Venues

Oasis 21, Aichi Arts Center (Main Hall), Hisaya-odori Park, Osu Shopping District, Hisaya Odori Garden Flarie, Central Park, Chubu Electric Power MIRAI TOWER, SLOW ART CENTER NAGOYA

Participating Countries & Regions

41 Countries & Regions: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Czech Republic, Ecuador, France, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Kuwait, Latvia, Malaysia, Mexico, Mongolia, Morocco, Netherlands, Philippines, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam (Note: The United Arab Emirates will not participate this year due to various circumstances.)

Organizer

World Cosplay Summit Executive Committee

(Consisting of: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Aichi Prefecture, City of Nagoya, Nagoya Convention & Visitors Bureau, Central Japan International Airport Co., Ltd., Osu Shopping District Alliance, The Japan Times Ltd., Aichi Television Broadcasting Co., Ltd., WCS Inc.)

Official Websites

World Cosplay Summit 2026: https://worldcosplaysummit.jp/en/

World Cosplay Championship: https://wcc.worldcosplaysummit.jp/en/

＜Official Trailers＞

World Cosplay Summit History Edition

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLdRdIUOyBU

World Cosplay Championship Edition

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-TMrv443Opg

Media Press Coverage & Accreditation

The World Cosplay Summit 2026 welcomes press coverage from domestic and international media on the days of the event. We invite you to cover the passion of the cosplayers and the vibrant, international atmosphere that fills the Sakae district of Nagoya.

Press registration and media accreditation applications can be submitted via the page below:

https://www.worldcosplaysummit.jp/en/media

Press Kit & Media Asset Downloads

High-resolution images and promotional assets for media use can be downloaded from the Google Drive folder below:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1vu4O_ypC1vMzageyw3yriUtDnkG6lPGt

Media Contact

Emiko Yoshida, WCS Inc, 81 00000000000, [email protected], WCS Inc

Twitter

SOURCE WCS Inc