Jotform's VP of Enterprise Sales Operations Reveals Strategies to Solve Marketing Skills Gap in Exclusive Interview [DesignRush Spotlight]

34.4% of business marketing teams have skills gaps in data and analytics. DesignRush interviewed Jotform's marketing expert to explore tips on upskilling marketing teams.

MIAMI, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 34.4% of businesses recognize data and analytics as the most significant skills gap in their marketing departments, according to Marketing Week's 2023 Career and Salary Survey. Content and copywriting, social media skills, and performance marketing were also identified among the top marketing skills gap.

In the latest interview, DesignRush spoke with Steve Hartert, VP of Enterprise Sales Operations at Jotform, to shed light on refining marketing skills amid the shifting market dynamics.

"Back in the day, it was tough to laser in on different industries. Now, you can pinpoint who and where that market is," Hartert says, drawing from his 20-year marketing tenure. "That's very important for a marketer because you eliminate a lot of waste in your activities."

Highlights of our interview with Hartert include:

How he broke into the marketing industry

Marketing now vs. 20 years ago

Tips on adapting to industry changes and new trends

The evolution of Jotform's approach to marketing throughout the years

How to perfect your marketing skills

