JOTO PR Disruptors Warns: New Tariffs Will Disrupt Consumer Habits--But There's a Way Forward

Key Insights from JOTO PR Disruptors:

Consumer Spending is Shifting Permanently: With prices rising, consumers are gravitating toward value-driven purchases, private-label brands, and discount retailers. Loyalty is weakening as price sensitivity strengthens.

The Tech Industry Must Fortify Its Backbone: Infrastructure investments in automation, predictive analytics, and domestic sourcing are now critical—not optional.

Old PR is Dead. Credibility is the New Currency: Businesses must ditch scripted press releases and embrace earned media, real-time social engagement, and unfiltered stories shared across major platforms and podcasts.

Retailers Must Communicate Value—Not Just Pricing: Small businesses and retailers must be upfront with their customers about why prices are rising—and show how they are adding value, not just passing on costs.

Lean Innovation Creates Market Opportunity: Solutions that are affordable, tech-driven, and easy to use—like subscriptions or product-as-a-service models—can build new revenue streams while answering rising consumer demands.

Direct Customer Engagement is No Longer Optional: The businesses that will weather this storm are those actively listening and adapting to their customers—on social platforms, through feedback channels, and in public conversations.

The Anti-PR Approach to Tariff Turmoil

JOTO PR Disruptors recommends a "Crisis-to-Credibility" pivot—using economic friction as an opportunity to increase visibility, credibility, and consumer trust. With a proprietary Anti-PR™ model rooted in media algorithms and crisis communication techniques, the agency helps brands shape the narrative before the market does it for them.

"You don't just "market" your way out of a crisis," Helms added. "You educate your way out—and the right media, message, and momentum make all the difference."

For companies unsure how to respond to the current economic landscape, JOTO PR Disruptors is offering an Anti-PR Consultation to assess risks, reframe messaging, and map a disruption-proof public opinion strategy.

About JOTO PR Disruptors™

Founded by PR veteran Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR Disruptors™ emerged from extensive market research with CEOs of fast-growth companies. The agency combines crisis management skills with advanced media algorithms to develop Anti-PR® campaigns. Based in Tampa Bay, Florida, JOTO PR is globally recognized for its innovative Anti-PR services. More information is available at http://www.jotopr.com/.

About Karla Jo Helms

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™.

She learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line—and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill back into the good graces of public opinion. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

