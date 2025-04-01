"Let's face it, some of the most visionary minds in business also happen to be chronically misunderstood." — Karla Jo Helms, Chief Evangelist and Founder of JOTO PR Disruptors Post this

"Let's face it," said Karla Jo Helms, Chief Evangelist and Founder of JOTO PR Disruptors. "Some of the most visionary minds in business also happen to be chronically misunderstood. We thought: what if AI could translate 'rage against the machine' into a thought leadership column in Forbes?"

The Anti-PR AI Whisperer is powered by:

CrisisGPT™ – Trained exclusively on boardroom blowups, Reddit PR disasters, and Elon Musk tweets.

tweets. SpinFilter™ – Automatically removes corporate jargon, unintentional insults, and 2010 buzzwords.

NarrativeNinja™ – Embeds a third-party credibility narrative in every sentence—subtly.

The platform is already in beta with several anonymously panicked CEOs, including one who stated:

"Anti-PR AI Whisperer saved me from cancel culture and a potential SEC investigation. Not bad for version 1.0."

Helms says the next version will include a "Media-Facing Mode" that turns passive-aggressive Slack messages into keynote speeches.

[IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:]

This release is part of an April Fools' Day stunt by JOTO PR Disruptors. The Anti-PR AI Whisperer is not (yet) real—but it probably should be. For now, we're still powered by real human disruptors who know how to craft the right message, kill bad narratives, and win the media war without needing a terrible industry buzzword.

Have a laugh. Then call us when your traditional PR hits the fan.

About JOTO PR Disruptors™

Founded by PR veteran Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR Disruptors™ emerged from extensive market research with CEOs of fast-growth companies. The agency combines crisis management skills with advanced media algorithms to develop Anti-PR® campaigns. Based in Tampa Bay, Florida, JOTO PR is globally recognized for its innovative Anti-PR services. More information is available at http://www.jotopr.com/.

About Karla Jo Helms

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™.

She learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line—and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill back into the good graces of public opinion. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

