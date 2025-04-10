Joule Health & Wellbeing Launches Same-Day Stress Management Services to Provide Immediate Support

We created Joule to provide people with immediate access to stress management support—so they can start feeling better today, not someday. Post this

A NEW APPROACH TO STRESS RELIEF

Unlike traditional therapy or counseling, which can involve long waitlists and high costs, Joule Health & Wellbeing offers a practical and accessible alternative. Each session is designed to provide immediate relief, focusing on real-time stress-reduction strategies that users can apply. Whether someone feels overwhelmed by work, struggling with personal challenges, or simply needs guidance on improving daily wellbeing, Joule ensures that help is available when needed most.

"When someone reaches out for help, they shouldn't have to wait weeks to get it," said Leah Masten, founder of Joule Health & Wellbeing. "We created Joule to provide people with immediate access to stress management support—so they can start feeling better today, not someday."

HOW IT WORKS

Joule's streamlined platform makes stress management simple and accessible:

Same-day virtual sessions – Users can book a 30- or 60-minute video session and speak with a professional the same day.

Actionable strategies – Sessions focus on practical techniques to reduce stress, improve resilience, and promote emotional balance.

Affordable pricing – With sessions starting at just $65 , Joule ensures stress relief is within reach for everyone.

Total wellness – Their holistic approach considers sleep, exercise, nutrition, and mindfulness so clients can make the lifestyle adjustments that support resilience.

BRINGING STRESS MANAGEMENT TO THE WORKPLACE

While this launch focuses on individual consumers, Joule Health & Wellbeing also partners with organizations to complement employee wellness programs. Companies can improve productivity, reduce absenteeism, and foster a healthier, more engaged workforce by offering one-on-one stress management support. More details on corporate partnerships will be released in a future announcement.

A BETTER WAY TO HANDLE STRESS--STARTING TODAY

With rising mental health concerns, Joule Health & Wellbeing provides a timely and essential solution. Whether someone is facing a crisis or simply needs guidance on managing daily stressors, Joule offers a fast, effective, and judgment-free way to get help.

To learn more or book a session, visit joulewellbeing.com.

