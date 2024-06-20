'Journaling by the Moonlight: Unearthing Your Creative Calling in Midlife' released

Tina M. Games invites readers to rediscover themselves in midlife, pursue the creative dream they have always had

HARWICH, Mass., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tina M. Games invites readers to discover their creative calling in midlife with "Journaling by the Moonlight" (published by Balboa Press). This transformative book takes creative seekers on a mystical journey through the art of journal writing using the moon's phases as a metaphor.

The wisdom of the moon has influenced creative seekers for centuries, inspiring countless beautiful stories, songs, dances, paintings, and poems. Through its many phases, it has served as a muse in various ways. "Journaling by the Moonlight" leverages this ancient inspiration, offering a unique approach to rediscovering one's self in midlife. It offers a series of moonlight musings, including journal writing prompts and creative exercises inspired by each moon phase, encouraging readers to take a deep dive into their unfulfilled dreams. Readers will find themselves shifting from the darkness of uncertainty into the light of possibility as they connect the dots of their life journey, learning its lessons and receiving its gifts, and noticing how it wants to be expressed in a new and creative way.

"My book weaves in creativity, spirituality, and expressive writing – but with a specific focus on the midlife creative seeker, inviting them on a journal writing journey through the wisdom of the moon phases (eight natural phases, plus the blue moon) that begins in darkness, a place of uncertainty and questioning – and leading them into the light of possibility as they open themselves up to long-held dreams they've held close to the vest for fear of being rejected or misunderstood - or due to obligations or a lack of inspiration," the author states.

"Journaling by the Moonlight" will appeal to those who yearn to feel more fully alive — personally, professionally, and creatively. To get a copy, visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/835384-journaling-by-the-moonlight.

"Journaling by the Moonlight: Unearthing Your Creative Calling in Midlife"

By Tina M. Games

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 158 pages | ISBN 9798765250426

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 158 pages | ISBN 9798765250419

E-Book | 158 pages | ISBN 9798765250433

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Tina M. Games is a certified creativity coach and journal writing facilitator, as well as a wisdom guide for creative change-makers who yearn to express themselves through artistic and literary endeavors that impact social change. With her expert ability to hold a safe and sacred space, Games empowers her clients to activate their authentic voice and discover their unique mark in the world. As a possibility artist, she provides a nurturing environment for her clients to flourish and bring their creative expressions to life. Through her signature coaching programs, based on the phases of the moon, Games serves as the "Moonlight Muse" — gently guiding creative seekers from the darkness of uncertainty into the light of possibility as they explore long-held creative dreams, embarking on an inner and outer journey to bring them into being. For more information, visit JournalingByTheMoonlight.com.

