Journee Collection Launches SuperNaturals, Featuring Five Classic Styles in a Dozen Neutral Shades For Fall Footwear

"SuperNaturals is a celebration of the diverse spectrum of women," said Designer Julie Longmore. "It's inspired by today's women and their unique style. With their journeys in mind, we encourage them to find their match and embrace these wonderful shades for their fall ensembles. These shoes make wardrobe decisions effortless and are a must-have for capsule pieces."

Journee Collection stays on top of trends and offers a body-positive extended size range, one of the few brands with boots that fit wider calves. The brand is designed by working women for working women. The mission for the last two decades has been to empower women by offering imaginative styles that ignite confidence.

"As we continue to be inspired by the confidence and diversity of women, we commit to the ongoing expansion of our collection, encapsulating the supernatural essence of every woman," added Longmore. "We love celebrating and honoring women of all shades, shapes and sizes. SuperNaturals is just the beginning. We're committed to broadening our color selection over time to better represent and reflect the diverse beauty of all women so they feel confident in every step."

The SuperNaturals line includes pumps, strappy sandals, slide-ons and flats. The two anticipated top styles, Valenncia and Simonne, retail for $59.99. For more information, visit http://www.journeecollection.com.

About Journee Collection:

The in-house design team at Journee Collection carefully details each shoe with your journey in mind, offering comfortable, versatile products in sizes that celebrate body positivity and self-love. True to its name, they've carved a path to provide up-scale styles at attainable prices.

