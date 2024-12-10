"Journey of the Year" The Yearlong Global Travel Experience To Eighteen Countries In Twelve Months, Just Announced By The Leagues Group

The Leagues Group is proud to unveil its groundbreaking "Journey of the Year" experience -- a full year of travel with a series of curated global excursions designed to inspire, delight, expand, and expose guest travelers to cultural experiences across the globe. With the first trip of the journey scheduled for March 2025, this extraordinary series of trips will host a different group of travelers for seven days of immersive experiences as the journey continues to new countries with new groups for another seven days throughout the year.
NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Journey of the Year destinations and activities are designed through the lens of the Black experience, culture and interests. Each small group will consist of ten travelers who will enjoy 4- and 5-star accommodations with world-class amenities. Curated experiences for the group will include cultural tours, local dining, rejuvenation activities, personal exploration, and more. In addition, individuals within the group will be able to customize their experience further to satisfy their unique wishes for a dream trip.
Each destination visited throughout the journey is from a compilation of top 10 lists of 'Best Countries for Black women' (due to high levels of safety, kindness, acceptance, and other factors). This initiative is the ideal Bucket List item for professionals who are solo travelers or traveling with someone and are seeking everything from vacation, an escape, cultural immersion, rest, luxe remote working, and relocation inspiration.
Some of the 2025 destinations include Amalfi Coast, Bali, Portugal, Panama, Ghana, UAE, Senegal, Portugal, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Japan, and many more countries through 2026.
Moments throughout the "Journey of the Year" travels will be captured via photo, video, podcast in real time, and will culminate into a commemorative book celebrating the first year of exploration.
Interested guest travelers are encouraged to sign up for more information and the opportunity to be considered for one of the seven-day trips along the journey. Journey of the Year offers an unparalleled experience designed for those ready to embrace something special as we continue to redefine global exploration for discerning travelers.
Details can be found at journeyoftheyear.com.
About The Leagues Group
THE LEAGUES GROUP, the parent company of ONE X LEAGUE, ONE NEXT LEAGUE, and ONE SUITE RETREAT, curates extraordinary transformative social and professional experiences that amplify culture and community.
Media Contact
Naomi Jordan, The Leagues Group, 1 3475621239, [email protected], https://theleaguesgroup.com
SOURCE The Leagues Group; The Leagues Group
