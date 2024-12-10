"Journey of the Year" The Yearlong Global Travel Experience To Eighteen Countries In Twelve Months, Just Announced By The Leagues Group

JOTY is more than travel; it's a beautiful fork in the road as guests consider what's next for their vacation, wellness and even where they'll live in the future" said Shadé Akande, CEO of The Leagues Group. "Each trip has been designed to provide unforgettable moments, resets and connection." Post this

Some of the 2025 destinations include Amalfi Coast, Bali, Portugal, Panama, Ghana, UAE, Senegal, Portugal, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Japan, and many more countries through 2026.

Moments throughout the "Journey of the Year" travels will be captured via photo, video, podcast in real time, and will culminate into a commemorative book celebrating the first year of exploration.

Interested guest travelers are encouraged to sign up for more information and the opportunity to be considered for one of the seven-day trips along the journey. Journey of the Year offers an unparalleled experience designed for those ready to embrace something special as we continue to redefine global exploration for discerning travelers.

Details can be found at journeyoftheyear.com.

THE LEAGUES GROUP, the parent company of ONE X LEAGUE, ONE NEXT LEAGUE, and ONE SUITE RETREAT, curates extraordinary transformative social and professional experiences that amplify culture and community.

