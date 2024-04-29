Journey to the Sacred Self: A Spiritual Pilgrimage Towards Faith and Self-Discovery

"You don't have to be perfect or free of doubt to be a faithful Christian," Ekstrom said. "One size does not fit all when living out our faith. What is important is for you to seek a deeper connection with God and accept the love you deserve." Post this

"I want to reach spiritual seekers;" Ekstrom said, "that perhaps don't feel they fit into any category or were made to feel that they are 'different'."

With guidance and insights shared by Ekstrom, readers are offered the playbook for experiencing God's presence better, specifically for those who may face unique obstacles, including those on the autism spectrum. He encourages his readers to see themselves as worthy of God's love and grace, no matter the marginalization made by religion.

"You don't have to be perfect or free of doubt to be a faithful Christian," Ekstrom said. "One size does not fit all when living out our faith. What is important is for you to seek a deeper connection with God and accept the love you deserve."

"Experiencing Grace: A Thirty Day Pilgrimage with a Mildly Autistic Mystic"

By Mark Ekstrom

ISBN: 9798385016051 (softcover); 9798385016068 (hardcover); 9798385016075 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Mark Ekstrom is a certified spiritual director and semi-retired pastor in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. The parents of triplets, Mark and his wife, Jody, divide their time between Omaha, Neb., and Naples, Fla. "Experiencing Grace," is his first book. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/855844-experiencing-grace.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Taylor Moralez

[email protected]

Media Contact

Taylor Moralez, LAVIDGE, 4803066597, [email protected]

SOURCE LAVIDGE