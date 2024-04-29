Journey to the Sacred Self: A Spiritual Pilgrimage Towards Faith and Self-Discovery

New book leads believers on an introspective 30-day journey to encourage awareness of God as a transforming relationship
OMAHA, Neb., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a part-spiritual autobiography and part-guided meditation, certified spiritual director and author Mark Ekstrom invites believers to join him on a journey of self-discovery and faith while offering insight into his spiritual ups and downs, doubts, and wonderings in his new book, "Experiencing Grace: A Thirty-Day Pilgrimage with a Mildly Autistic Mystic."
Organized as a 30-day pilgrimage with daily meditations, readers are guided through reflection questions, scripture readings, spiritual disciplines, and prayer to experience God's love and grace, foster a deep spirituality, and build a personal relationship with God.
"I want to reach spiritual seekers;" Ekstrom said, "that perhaps don't feel they fit into any category or were made to feel that they are 'different'."
With guidance and insights shared by Ekstrom, readers are offered the playbook for experiencing God's presence better, specifically for those who may face unique obstacles, including those on the autism spectrum. He encourages his readers to see themselves as worthy of God's love and grace, no matter the marginalization made by religion.
"You don't have to be perfect or free of doubt to be a faithful Christian," Ekstrom said. "One size does not fit all when living out our faith. What is important is for you to seek a deeper connection with God and accept the love you deserve."
By Mark Ekstrom
ISBN: 9798385016051 (softcover); 9798385016068 (hardcover); 9798385016075 (electronic)
Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Mark Ekstrom is a certified spiritual director and semi-retired pastor in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. The parents of triplets, Mark and his wife, Jody, divide their time between Omaha, Neb., and Naples, Fla. "Experiencing Grace," is his first book. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/855844-experiencing-grace.
