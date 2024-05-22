Journey Venture Studio Celebrates Successful EMERGE Demo Day Showcasing Healthcare Businesses Led by Underrepresented Founders

"We are thrilled to witness the culmination of months of hard work and dedication at our EMERGE Demo Day," said Managing Director Mark Moeremans. "We are committed to continuing our mission of leveling the playing field and bringing world-changing healthcare solutions to life." Post this

The EMERGE Demo Day, held on April 25, showcased the culmination of an intensive 8-month training program during which Journey Venture Studio nurtured and supported promising healthcare entrepreneurs. At the event, two new groundbreaking healthcare businesses were unveiled from this program, poised to make a significant impact on the healthcare landscape.

The inaugural EMERGE event saw remarkable success as The Journey's entrepreneurial "fellows" secured vital funding to propel their business forward. This achievement underscores the effectiveness of Journey Venture Studio's tailored fellowship in training underrepresented entrepreneurs to succeed in the competitive healthcare industry.

"We are thrilled to witness the culmination of months of hard work and dedication at our EMERGE Demo Day," said Managing Director Mark Moeremans. "The innovative solutions presented by our cohort exemplify the transformative potential of diverse perspectives in healthcare entrepreneurship. We are committed to continuing our mission of leveling the playing field and bringing world-changing healthcare solutions to life."

In addition to launching new startups and securing funding, the EMERGE event also celebrated the graduation of The Journey's first cohort of business leaders. These trailblazing entrepreneurs have completed a rigorous program designed to equip them with the skills, networks, and resources necessary to drive their businesses forward successfully. The

Journey Venture Studio remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering greater access for underrepresented entrepreneurs in the healthcare startup ecosystem. By providing tailored support and opportunities for underrepresented founders, The Journey Venture Studio aims to activate a new generation of diverse leaders who will drive innovation and positively impact health outcomes for communities nationwide.

While the EMERGE event was the culmination of The Journey's inaugural cohort, the team is already hard at work preparing for their next class of talented individuals as they plan for a larger cohort of entrepreneurs. Announcements regarding their next cohort are expected in June as the team considers final decisions from over 100 applications from all over the country.

To learn more about The Journey Venture Studio visit https://thejourneyventures.com/.

The Journey Venture Studio

The Journey, a Phoenix-based 501c3 not-for-profit entity, is a venture studio creating and launching healthcare companies to be led by underrepresented founders. With a mission to launch healthcare companies aimed at improving health outcomes while creating opportunities for historically underrepresented entrepreneurs from around the country through a tailored business-training fellowship, The Journey will activate a new generation of diverse founders; leveling the playing field and bringing world-changing healthcare solutions and technology to life.

Media Contact

Brandon Duenas, Serendipit Consulting, 4802540169, [email protected]

SOURCE Journey Venture Studio