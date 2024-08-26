Journey Week 2024 at Pacifica Graduate Institute Beyond Boundaries: Caring for Psyche, Soul, and Imagination in a Posthuman Age September 26th - 29th, 2024

Journey Week is Pacifica Graduate Institute's signature annual event, offering an enriching blend of intellectual stimulation, artistic expression, and community engagement. Post this

Depth Scholarship from PGI Faculty and Alumni

Central to Journey Week 2024 is the forward-thinking scholarship of Pacifica's esteemed faculty and accomplished alumni. Attendees will have the chance to connect with thought leaders and attend insightful lectures, engaging panel discussions, and stimulating workshops. These sessions will delve into the relevance of depth psychology and mythology, for the challenges and opportunities presented by our modern world.

Local Performing Artists

In addition to academic discourse, Journey Week 2024 will feature performances by local artists, including dance with Santa Barbara's Grupo Folklorico and music with vocalist Shelley Rudolph and a collaborative mandala art installation with artists River Sauvageau and Evergreen Hicks. These performances will reflect the themes of psyche, soul, and imagination, providing a multidimensional and immersive experience for attendees.

Workshops and Panel Discussions

Interactive workshops and thought-provoking panel discussions will challenge perceptions and expand horizons. These sessions offer hands-on learning, personal reflection, and lively debates on topics at the intersection of psychology, mythology, and the posthuman age.

Whether you are a student, a professional, or simply someone seeking intellectual and personal growth, Journey Week 2024 promises to be an unforgettable celebration of intellect, creativity, and community. This event highlights the depth psychological scholarship that makes a Pacifica Graduate Institute education so relevant for today's challenges. Join us in exploring the human psyche, soul, and imagination as we navigate the complexities of our modern world.

Connect with Nationally Recognized Leaders, Scholars, Authors, and Artists

Keynotes:

Dr. Glen Slater : "Between Artificial Intelligence and Genuine Understanding: Why The Human Thought Process Matters"

: "Between Artificial Intelligence and Genuine Understanding: Why The Human Thought Process Matters" Dr. Sonu Shamdasani : "The Emergence of Jung's Cosmology: From the Mythless Predicament of Modernity to Personal Myths."

: "The Emergence of Jung's Cosmology: From the Mythless Predicament of Modernity to Personal Myths." Dr. Leonie H. Mattison : President/CEO, Pacifica Graduate Institute

: President/CEO, Dr. John Bucher : "The Oracle and the Algorithm: Our Search for Mythos in the Machine"

: "The Oracle and the Algorithm: Our Search for Mythos in the Machine" Julie Tumamait-Stenslie: "The Sister Song"

Artists:

Grupo Folklórico Fusión Mexicana- Dance Ensemble

Iposi- Native American, Indigenous Women Veteran and Two-Spirit Drum Circle

Shelly Rudolph – Featured Vocalist

– Featured Vocalist Mandala Art Installation with River Sauvageau and Evergreen Hicks

Stay on the Cutting Edge of Practice and Theory

Engage in dialogue about contemporary issues and the latest in-depth psychological thinking and practices. Explore all that Pacifica has to offer for your personal and professional journey.

Join Us for Other Journey Week Events

•Thursday, September 26th 7:00 PM - Cinema & Psyche in partnership with Illuminate Film Festival

Aware: Glimpses of Consciousness Film Screening & Panel Discussion with Film Director and PGI Faculty (Separate Registration Required)

Registration link: https://pacifica.secure.retreat.guru/program/aware-glimpses-of-consciousness-film-screening/?form=1&lang=en

Myth Fest!

With the Joseph Campbell Foundation and PGI's Myth Department

Friday, September 27th – 1:00 – 5:00 PM

– 1:00 – Pacifica Ladera Lane Campus , 801 Ladera Ln, Santa Barbara, CA 93108

Meet working mythologists, learn about Pacifica's Myth Program, and register for a mythic writing workshop with the Joseph Campbell Foundation.

9/27, 3-4pm Joseph Campbell Mythic Writing Workshop (Separate Registration Required)

Registration link: https://www.jcf.org/event-details/myth-fest-jcf-writing-workshop-registration

On-Campus and Live Stream Registration Available

For more information, including the full agenda, continuing education opportunities, and general information, visit our Journey Week 2024 event page.

About Pacifica Graduate Institute

Pacifica Graduate Institute is a dynamic center of scholarship dedicated to excellence in education, research, and professional training in depth psychology, mythology, and the humanities. Located in the picturesque setting of Santa Barbara, CA, Pacifica offers a unique environment for transformative learning and growth.

Media Contact

Krystyna Knight, Pacifica Graduate Institute, 1 8059693626, [email protected]

