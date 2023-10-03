Journeys Metabolic unveils the first enterprise intervention platform for improving metabolic health at scale

"We have built a new way forward that successfully enables our partners to take on more sustainable risk in our ecosystem's most significant failure: metabolic disease," said Jim Howard, Cofounder and CEO of Journeys Metabolic." Tweet this

The Journeys Metabolic HI-TRUST, EHR-interoperable platform enables clinical and financial decision-makers, including care management teams, to standardize metabolic care for their population health initiatives via an automated provider workflow engaging qualified, targeted patient populations.

The core clinical component of the platform is a 4-month, physician-developed, digital program that drives long-term behavior modification to support the reversal and prevention of metabolic disease initiatives for patients with type 2 diabetes, NAFLD, metabolic syndrome, and obesity. The program will leverage AI-driven behavioral archetyping and diagnostic profiling to provide a personalized, precision-guided nutritional experience. To date, 3,000 patients have benefited from the protocol and outcomes include a sustainable average 8% body weight loss, 17% A1c reduction, and 54% NAFLD resolution with significant biomarker improvements targeting HEDIS scores.

"We have built a new way forward that successfully enables our partners to take on more sustainable risk in our ecosystem's most significant failure: metabolic disease," said Jim Howard, Cofounder and CEO of Journeys Metabolic. "While our strategy is to merge the financial and clinical priorities in this paradigm shift, our passion is to truly improve the lives of millions, especially the underserved with higher metabolic disease rates."

To support the integration strategy with initial health systems and accountable care organization partners, the Company is announcing key provider-side additions to the leadership team that include Chief Strategy Officer Steve Edwards (formerly CEO of CoxHealth) and CTO Greg Robinson (formerly Chief Data Analytics Officer of Marshfield).

"We're thrilled to have Steve and Greg join our mission to bring our digital program to physicians and patients everywhere," added physician, Cofounder Dr. Allison Hull. "As an extension of current primary care, we can now enable every over-burdened physician to be a high-value physician by filling these key patient care gaps digitally and at-home."

