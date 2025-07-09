JourneyTrack and McorpCX Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Customer Experience Maturity Across Industries

"Our partnership with McorpCX is about helping organizations operationalize CX in a way that's both strategic and scalable," said Ania Rodriguez, Founder and CEO of JourneyTrack. "Together, we're bridging the gap between journey vision and execution." Post this

"Our partnership with McorpCX is about helping organizations operationalize CX in a way that's both strategic and scalable," said Ania Rodriguez, Founder and CEO of JourneyTrack. "Together, we're bridging the gap between journey vision and execution—so companies can not only understand their customers better, but also act on that understanding with speed and confidence."

"Through our work with JourneyTrack, we have seen the platform provide organizations with the tools needed to advance their journey management capabilities in a practical, business-focused way," said Michael Hinshaw, Founder and President of McorpCX. "This next phase of our partnership will help more organizations address the challenges of today's experience landscape with effective, technology-enabled solutions."

Organizations are increasingly recognizing the value of journey mapping and management in delivering measurable business impact. "At McorpCX, we've seen firsthand how journey mapping and management deliver tangible, repeatable benefits across industries," noted Taylor Fitzpatrick, Practice Leader, Journey Mapping and Management at McorpCX. "With clear improvements in key business metrics like acquisition, retention, and operational efficiencies, the value is both measurable and significant."

The first area of joint focus will be the Life Sciences industry, where CX is often overlooked despite its critical impact on patient outcomes, provider engagement, and operational efficiency.

To showcase what's possible, JourneyTrack and McorpCX will co-host a Journey Management Masterclass for Life Sciences and Healthcare professionals on September 10, 2025, focusing on practical strategies for leveraging journey management to drive better outcomes in healthcare. Registration for the webinar, titled "Accelerating Patient-Centric Impact: A CX Masterclass for Life Sciences", is available here.

JourneyTrack is the next-generation customer journey management platform built to help organizations create, manage, and measure experiences that matter. Powered by AI, JourneyTrack transforms how CX teams work with journey maps, personas, research insights, and KPIs—delivering a smarter, faster path to experience innovation. Customers include Fortune 100 enterprises, healthcare providers, financial services institutions, and service design agencies. Learn more at www.journeytrack.io.

McorpCX is an independent, people-first consultancy that enables organizations to compete and drive value by improving customer and employee experience. Recognized by industry analysts as a leader in experience improvement, McorpCX has delivered measurable business success for organizations of all sizes since 2002. For more information, visit www.mcorp.cx.

