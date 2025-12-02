JourneyTrack Named a Leader in Customer Journey Management Report, Earning the Highest Score Possible in the Strategy Category

Receiving the top score in the Strategy category and receiving above-average customer feedback validates, in our opinion, what our customers experience every day: JourneyTrack isn't just a tool for journey maps, it's a platform for driving meaningful, measurable business outcomes for the enterprise. Post this

According to the report, JourneyTrack "backs up its vision of turning journeys into actionable insights and measurable outcomes with features like Journey AI, Persona AI, Insights AI, Recommendations AI, and the recently launched Storytelling AI." The report also cites Storytelling AI's ability to deliver "board-ready reports or slide decks that quantify impact, value creation, risk, and next steps," and notes that Journey Impact "links completed actions to metrics, helping teams visualize progress and communicate value."

A Milestone for JourneyTrack, And for a Fast-Emerging Category

"This recognition from Forrester marks a defining moment for JourneyTrack," said Ania Rodriguez, Founder & CEO of JourneyTrack. "Receiving the top score in the Strategy category and receiving above average customer feedback validates, in our opinion, what our customers experience every day: JourneyTrack isn't just a tool for mapping journeys, it's a platform for driving meaningful, measurable business outcomes for the enterprise."

The report describes JourneyTrack as "well-suited for firms with executive buy-in, journey mapping experience, and readiness for data integration that want end-to-end execution and provable outcomes — not just maps."

Customers praise JourneyTrack's usability, responsiveness, and purpose-built design, with one calling it "exactly what I needed."

For JourneyTrack, the above-average customer feedback recognition underscores the strength of that feedback and its commitment to delivering an intuitive, high-impact platform.

Built for the New Era of Customer Journey Management

JourneyTrack believes its position in the Wave reflects a broader industry shift from static journey mapping to an operational, data-driven journey management discipline. JourneyTrack blends AI-powered journey creation with insights mining, prioritization, governance, action planning, and KPI alignment, helping organizations operationalize a portfolio of journeys with clarity, rigor, and measurable impact.

Access the Full Report

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here .

About JourneyTrack:

JourneyTrack is the AI-forward Customer Journey Management platform that helps enterprises manage, measure, and optimize customer and employee experiences at scale. With capabilities spanning journey creation, AI-driven insights, governance, prioritization, action planning, ROI measurement, and storytelling, JourneyTrack transforms journey management from static visualization into a strategic discipline that drives growth. Learn more at www.journeytrack.io.

