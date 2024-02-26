Journyx and Greenshades Integrate Products to Provide Complete Time and Attendance for Payroll Solution

"The Journyx products complement Greenshades, enhancing our already flexible in-house payroll solution." ~Davis Rosas, CEO, Greenshades Post this

"With the Journyx/Greenshades integration, customers will have all the value that comes from Greenshades' payroll management platform, along with an easy-to-use employee time in/out experience with rich time reporting; flexible entry methods such as physical time clocks, mobile, and web; along with multi-level approval workflows," stated Curt Finch, chief executive officer at Journyx. "For Journyx customers seeking a better payroll solution, Greenshades is a fabulous option. And, for Greenshades customers who want to capture time and attendance for payroll, Journyx provides a cost-effective solution that is more feature-rich than generic suite solutions, while eliminating the pain of integration uncertainty."

David Rosas, CEO of Greenshades, emphasized, "The Journyx products complement Greenshades, enhancing our already flexible in-house payroll solution. The collaboration between Greenshades and Journyx delivers customers a highly valuable integration, that enriches their workflows and allows them to get the most out of their existing technologies."

To learn more about the solution and how to get started, please visit journyx.com/greenshades.

About Journyx, Inc.

Journyx delivers easy-to-use time tracking solutions for complex organizations. Whether you need employee time tracking data for payroll, project cost accounting, billing, or compliance, Journyx offers an unmatched level of customization and flexibility, so you get the data you need, when you need it. Journyx products are tested and integrated with top ERP and payroll systems such as Greenshades, Microsoft Dynamics, Sage Intacct, Oracle NetSuite, ADP, Intuit QuickBooks, and more. For additional information, visit journyx.com.

About Greenshades

Greenshades provides mid-market businesses with flexible Payroll, HR, and Tax solutions. The ERP-agnostic platform boosts in-house operations with proactive compliance, detailed tax reporting, and enhanced employee self-service. Designed to meet diverse business needs, Greenshades offers dedicated support, ensuring efficiency and reliability for thousands of US-based clients. For additional information, visit go.greenshades.com.

Media Contact

Jeannette Grand, Journyx, 1 5122253910, [email protected], www.journyx.com

