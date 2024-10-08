Journyx Announces General Availability of New AI Assistant for Timesheet Data, Scout

Journyx, the leading provider of enterprise-level project time tracking software, is announcing general availability of Journyx Scout, a new artificial intelligence (AI) assistant to quickly and easily analyze company, employee, and project time data.
AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Journyx, Inc., the leading provider of enterprise-level project time tracking software, today announced the general availability of Journyx Scout, a groundbreaking artificial intelligence (AI) assistant designed to revolutionize time and project data analysis. Built on Journyx-developed technology and Microsoft's ChatGPT-4, Scout allows users to quickly ask and answer complex questions about their time data using natural language, empowering faster decision-making and deeper insights.
Journyx Scout leverages existing employee and project time data to deliver real-time responses to complex queries, eliminating the need for time-consuming report generation.
"With Journyx Scout, customers can instantly access insights that would normally take hours to gather manually," said Lance Ellisor, chief operating officer at Journyx. "One customer remarked that what used to take up to six hours to generate in a report now takes just a few minutes with Scout. And because our customers can 'have a conversation' with their data, it often leads to other questions and additional insights that might not have come to mind using traditional reporting."
Key Features of Journyx Scout:
- AI-Powered Querying: Use natural language to instantly ask and receive answers to complex questions regarding time and project data.
- Efficiency Gains: Reduce the time it takes to gather essential data insights from hours to minutes.
- Data Portability: One-click export of results to Microsoft Excel for advanced analysis and reporting.
"Journyx Scout can be a game-changer for busy executives and managers who need quick, actionable insights without having to rely on data teams to create custom reports," Ellisor added. "Its natural language interface makes it easy to navigate, helping users zoom in on the data they need with unprecedented speed and efficiency."
Journyx Scout will be generally available by the end of October. For more information, to see Scout in action, and/or to get started, visit journyx.ai.
