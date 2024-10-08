Journyx Announces General Availability of New AI Assistant for Timesheet Data, Scout

"With Journyx Scout, customers can instantly access insights that would normally take hours to gather manually" ~ Lance Ellisor, Chief Operating Officer, Journyx Post this

"With Journyx Scout, customers can instantly access insights that would normally take hours to gather manually," said Lance Ellisor, chief operating officer at Journyx. "One customer remarked that what used to take up to six hours to generate in a report now takes just a few minutes with Scout. And because our customers can 'have a conversation' with their data, it often leads to other questions and additional insights that might not have come to mind using traditional reporting."

Key Features of Journyx Scout:

AI-Powered Querying: Use natural language to instantly ask and receive answers to complex questions regarding time and project data.

Efficiency Gains: Reduce the time it takes to gather essential data insights from hours to minutes.

Data Portability: One-click export of results to Microsoft Excel for advanced analysis and reporting.

"Journyx Scout can be a game-changer for busy executives and managers who need quick, actionable insights without having to rely on data teams to create custom reports," Ellisor added. "Its natural language interface makes it easy to navigate, helping users zoom in on the data they need with unprecedented speed and efficiency."

Journyx Scout will be generally available by the end of October. For more information, to see Scout in action, and/or to get started, visit journyx.ai.

