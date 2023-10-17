Journyx Announces New AI Assistant for Timesheet Data, Scout

"One customer we talked to mentioned that within just a few minutes and prompts, he could get answers about his data that would have otherwise required six hours to build a report with the same information," stated Lance Ellisor, chief operating officer at Journyx. Tweet this

"With Journyx Scout, our customers will be able to use AI to quickly ask questions to understand their time data better than ever," stated Lance Ellisor, chief operating officer at Journyx. "One customer we talked to mentioned that within just a few minutes and prompts, he could get answers about his data that would have otherwise required six hours to build a report with the same information. Plus, with just one click, the information can be easily exported to Microsoft Excel for further analysis, and/or to create charts and graphs."

Ellisor continued, "Journyx Scout is ideal for busy executives and managers who need to glean essential time data information quickly and easily without having to ask someone to build or modify reports for them. And, since Scout uses natural language, it's super-easy to navigate and home in on the data you're looking for."

Journyx Scout is now available to current customers through a beta testing program. To learn more about the solution and how to get started, please visit journyx.ai.

About Journyx, Inc.

Journyx delivers easy-to-use time tracking solutions for complex organizations. Whether you need employee time tracking data for project cost accounting, billing, payroll, or compliance, Journyx offers an unmatched level of customization and flexibility, so you get the data you need, when you need it. Journyx products are tested and integrated with top ERP and payroll systems such as Microsoft Dynamics, Sage Intacct, Oracle NetSuite, ADP, Intuit QuickBooks, and more. For additional information, visit journyx.com.

Media Contact

Jeannette Grand, Journyx, 1 5122253910, [email protected], journyx.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Journyx