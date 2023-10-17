Journyx Announces New AI Assistant for Timesheet Data, Scout

Journyx, the leading provider of enterprise-level project time tracking software, is launching Journyx Scout, a new artificial intelligence (AI) assistant as a value-added feature for the company's flagship project time tracking product line.
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Journyx, Inc., the leading provider of enterprise-level project time tracking software, is launching a new artificial intelligence (AI) assistant as a value-added feature for the company's flagship project time tracking product line. The new offering, Journyx Scout, uses Journyx employee time data, along with Journyx-developed code, and the Microsoft version of ChatGPT-4 to deliver customers state-of-the-art, generative AI to quickly ask—and answer—complex questions of their time and project data.
The announcement is being made at Community Summit North America, the largest independent gathering of Microsoft Dynamics users, partners, and ISVs happening in Charlotte, North Carolina from October 17th-20th. Journyx is demonstrating Scout in Booth #636.
"With Journyx Scout, our customers will be able to use AI to quickly ask questions to understand their time data better than ever," stated Lance Ellisor, chief operating officer at Journyx. "One customer we talked to mentioned that within just a few minutes and prompts, he could get answers about his data that would have otherwise required six hours to build a report with the same information. Plus, with just one click, the information can be easily exported to Microsoft Excel for further analysis, and/or to create charts and graphs."
Ellisor continued, "Journyx Scout is ideal for busy executives and managers who need to glean essential time data information quickly and easily without having to ask someone to build or modify reports for them. And, since Scout uses natural language, it's super-easy to navigate and home in on the data you're looking for."
Journyx Scout is now available to current customers through a beta testing program. To learn more about the solution and how to get started, please visit journyx.ai.
About Journyx, Inc.
Journyx delivers easy-to-use time tracking solutions for complex organizations. Whether you need employee time tracking data for project cost accounting, billing, payroll, or compliance, Journyx offers an unmatched level of customization and flexibility, so you get the data you need, when you need it. Journyx products are tested and integrated with top ERP and payroll systems such as Microsoft Dynamics, Sage Intacct, Oracle NetSuite, ADP, Intuit QuickBooks, and more. For additional information, visit journyx.com.
