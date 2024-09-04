Journyx Launches New Seamless Integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance for Enhanced Project Time Tracking

"...with this new smooth and productized integration, customers get the best of both worlds: the full power of Journyx's simple user interface and flexible configurability, while using the business rules and data structures from Dynamics 365 Finance." ~Lance Ellisor, COO, Journyx Post this

Benefits and features of Journyx time tracking integrated with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance include:

Ellisor continued, "There's recently been increased demand from enterprise customers using D365 Finance for combining the robust functionality of Journyx time tracking. We're genuinely excited to be able to have standardized this integration, to offer the solution to more customers, and to help companies deliver the ROI that better time visibility can provide."

The Journyx and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance integration is immediately available. To learn more about the solution and how to get started, please visit the Journyx website.

*Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance was previously called Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations (F&O) and is sometimes referred to as Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management (F&SCM)

About Journyx, Inc.

Journyx provides easy time tracking software for complex organizations that need to track employee time accurately for project cost accounting, billing, payroll, compliance, and more. Our time tracking solutions offer an unmatched level of customization and flexibility, so you get the data you need, when you need it. Journyx products are tested and integrated with top ERP and payroll systems such as Microsoft Dynamics, Oracle NetSuite, Sage Intacct, ADP, Intuit QuickBooks, and more. For additional information, visit journyx.com.

