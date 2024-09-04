Journyx Launches New Seamless Integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance for Enhanced Project Time Tracking

Journyx, the leading provider of enterprise-level project time tracking software, is now offering its powerful solution integrated tightly with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance. This streamlined experience allows D365 Finance customers to tightly couple their organization's hierarchies and financial processes with Journyx's sophisticated project time tracking capabilities, allowing organizations to manage their projects more effectively, track employee time in one place, and fully understand project costs and profitability.
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Journyx, Inc. has unveiled a robust integration of its powerful enterprise-level time tracking software with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance*, an employee resource planning (ERP) solution for large enterprises. The Journyx and D365 Finance integration gives customers a streamlined experience, combining the advanced functionality of Journyx to enable a more efficient project management experience, streamline employee time tracking, and enhance insights into project costs and profitability, while leveraging D365 Finance's powerful features and data hierarchies.
"Journyx has a decades-long history working on integrations within the Microsoft ecosystem. D365 Finance is our latest offering for standard ERP integrations within the Microsoft space," stated Lance Ellisor, chief operating officer at Journyx. "The makers of most ERPs understandably focus their product development on core financial and supply chain management capabilities. When offered, the native time tracking features typically lack robustness and strong user experience. However, with this new smooth and productized integration, customers get the best of both worlds: the full power of Journyx's simple user interface and flexible configurability, while using the business rules and data structures from Dynamics 365 Finance."
Benefits and features of Journyx time tracking integrated with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance include:
- Easy time entry on any device
- Transfer of organizational-level roles, permissions, and workflows from Dynamics for rapid roll-out, with options to enforce custom data validation rules
- Time tracking for project cost accounting, R&D tax credits, financial forecasting, and project, resource, and budget management
- Smart timesheets that essentially fill themselves out from calendars and email
- Real-time data, reports, and dashboards
- Direct data access in business intelligence applications such as Excel and Power BI
- Journyx Scout, an AI-based agent for using natural language to get rapid answers to questions about an organization's time data
Ellisor continued, "There's recently been increased demand from enterprise customers using D365 Finance for combining the robust functionality of Journyx time tracking. We're genuinely excited to be able to have standardized this integration, to offer the solution to more customers, and to help companies deliver the ROI that better time visibility can provide."
The Journyx and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance integration is immediately available. To learn more about the solution and how to get started, please visit the Journyx website.
*Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance was previously called Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations (F&O) and is sometimes referred to as Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management (F&SCM)
About Journyx, Inc.
Journyx provides easy time tracking software for complex organizations that need to track employee time accurately for project cost accounting, billing, payroll, compliance, and more. Our time tracking solutions offer an unmatched level of customization and flexibility, so you get the data you need, when you need it. Journyx products are tested and integrated with top ERP and payroll systems such as Microsoft Dynamics, Oracle NetSuite, Sage Intacct, ADP, Intuit QuickBooks, and more. For additional information, visit journyx.com.
Media Contact
Jeannette Grand, Journyx, Inc., 1 5122253910, [email protected], journyx.com
SOURCE Journyx, Inc.
Share this article