Jovē Water Announced as Official Water of Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk

"We are so excited for this collaboration and honored to be part of Garth's vision for Friends in Low Places," said Tammy Hobbs, Jovē CEO. "Jovē not only offers a smooth, great taste but also brings advanced cellular hydration to those enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of this iconic honky-tonk." Post this

Adding an exciting element to the collaboration, Jovē is introducing a new format of its alkaline water – now available in an all new co-branded, fully recyclable aluminum can, with the same great taste, exclusively at Friends in Low Places. Garth Brooks emphasized the importance of selecting best-in-class products for Friends in Low Places, and Jovē was the water he chose to keep everyone hydrated. Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk and Jovē are poised to create an unforgettable experience for patrons seeking the best in music, entertainment, and premium hydration.

Made with an exclusive ACH Technology® (Advanced Cellular Hydration), Jovē is infused with an exclusive liquid silica, an essential mineral that increases alkalinity, then charged with an abundance of electrons, a primary source of energy to make a deeply hydrating water that supports skin and cellular hydration.

Jovē bottles, cans, and caps are 100% recyclable and Jovē partners with TerraCycle to support the responsible use of plastic and cleaning of the oceans. Jovē is currently available at Publix, Giant, select Kroger stores, The Fresh Market, retailers, and online at Amazon. Follow @drinkjove on Instagram and Facebook. For more information and store locators visit www.drinkjove.com.

About Jovē:

Jovē is the first premium, functional alkaline water clinically shown to support skin and cellular hydration. It has an amazing smooth, great taste. Made with our exclusive ACH Technology® (Advanced Cellular Hydration), Jovē, an award-winning water is infused with an exclusive liquid silica, an essential mineral that increases alkalinity, then charged with an abundance of electrons, a primary source of energy. Jovē bottles and caps are 100% recyclable. To show their commitment to being part of the responsible use and processing of plastic, Jovē partners with TerraCycle to support the responsible use of plastic and cleaning of our oceans. Jovē is currently available at Publix, Giant, select Kroger stores, Stores, The Fresh Market retailers, and online at Amazon. Follow @drinkjove on Instagram and Facebook. For more information and store locators visit drinkjove.com.

Media Contact

Leah Webb, Jovē Water, 1 9016790420, [email protected], https://drinkjove.com

SOURCE Jovē Water