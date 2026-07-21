Joy Metrics Adds Rewards & Recognition to Strengthen the Clinician Engagement Behind Its Predictive Workforce Intelligence Platform

Clinicians gain practical skills they apply immediately, organizations achieve stronger participation in their workforce initiatives, and leaders gain the continuous insight they need to protect both their people and patient care. - Greg Coticchia, CEO of Joy Metrics. Post this

Healthcare Organizations can now allow their clinicians to earn points for completing assessments, microlearning, continuing education, and professional development activities across the Joy Metrics™ platform. As clinicians participate, they can unlock achievement badges and track milestones, and earn points, which can be redeemed for gift cards, charitable donations, or direct cash transfers if Organizations elect to turn on this capability. Organizations can begin offering rewards immediately through Joy Metrics' built-in integration with Tremendous, or connect the platform to an existing employee recognition program rather than deploying another standalone solution. Healthcare organizations must explicitly opt into the rewards integration to enable these earning capabilities for their clinicians.

"The biggest challenge isn't giving clinicians access to resources. It's getting them to come back and use them," said Greg Coticchia, CEO of Joy Metrics. "Our platform helps leaders see fatigue risk earlier and act sooner. But acting sooner depends on clinicians actually completing the interventions that build skills and resilience. Rewards & Recognition gives them one more reason to keep investing in themselves."

"We're always looking for ways to support our clinicians while encouraging ongoing professional development," said Lori Forbus DNP, RN, NEA-BC, CENP, Recognition Program Manager at Midland Health. " [Joy Metrics'] new rewards & recognition capabilities provide another meaningful way to recognize participation and reinforce the behaviors that strengthen both our workforce and the care we provide."

The announcement follows Joy Metrics' recently announced collaboration with Mayo Clinic to integrate operational signal data with its validated occupational fatigue assessment, enabling health systems to detect emerging workforce pressures earlier and direct the right interventions to the right teams. Rewards & Recognition strengthens the intervention side of that model by driving the sustained clinician participation that turns earlier insight into measurable improvement.

Joy Metrics was purpose-built for clinicians whose schedules leave little time for traditional training. Microlearning sessions take just minutes to complete while delivering practical strategies clinicians can apply immediately during a shift. Continuing education credits provide additional professional value, and Rewards & Recognition now reinforces ongoing participation through meaningful incentives.

Unlike consumer gamification platforms, Joy Metrics emphasizes positive reinforcement over competition. There are no public leaderboards or daily streak requirements. Recognition is tied to meaningful participation and professional growth, reinforcing sustainable habits rather than rewarding superficial activity.

Clinicians consistently describe the experience in their own words across thousands of voluntary platform comments:

"The best information on burnout and advice I've ever received."

"Something I can actually use during my shift."

"A program that makes me feel less alone."

"When clinicians stay engaged, everyone benefits," Coticchia added. "Clinicians gain practical skills they apply immediately, organizations achieve stronger participation in their workforce initiatives, and leaders gain the continuous insight they need to protect both their people and patient care."

The expanded Rewards & Recognition capabilities are available immediately to all Joy Metrics customers. Healthcare leaders can schedule a demonstration at https://info.joymetrics.com/talk.

About Joy Metrics

Joy Metrics (formerly SE Healthcare) is a predictive workforce analytics company helping healthcare organizations shift from reactive burnout response to proactive workforce intelligence. By combining self-assessment with targeted support, Joy Metrics helps leaders identify risk earlier, understand root causes, and take action that helps nurses and other healthcare employees reconnect with the joy and purpose that brought them to care in the first place.

Media Contact

Jillian Tice, Joy Metrics, 1 7176693893, [email protected], https://www.joymetrics.com/

SOURCE Joy Metrics