Joy Metrics (formerly SE Healthcare) enters agreement to advance predictive workforce intelligence for clinician fatigue risk

Joy Metrics (formerly SE Healthcare) announced a collaboration with Mayo Clinic to advance predictive workforce intelligence aimed at identifying clinician fatigue risk earlier. The initiative focuses on integrating operational workforce data with validated occupational fatigue assessments to help health systems better understand emerging pressures and respond more proactively.
PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joy Metrics (formerly SE Healthcare), a leader in predictive workforce intelligence, today announced a collaboration with Mayo Clinic to enhance its platform by integrating expert insights and operational signal data with its validated occupational fatigue assessment and targeted skill-building interventions. Operational signals may include staffing and scheduling patterns, workload indicators, and other routinely captured workforce data.
The collaboration is designed to help health systems translate workforce data into earlier, more targeted support before fatigue-related disruption shows up in turnover, safety risk, or patient experience. The goal is to help leaders prioritize the right interventions for the right teams, such as targeted skill-building, workflow adjustments, and manager support, without adding steps or surveys for clinicians.
Together, the organizations aim to enable health system leaders to detect emerging workforce pressures earlier and take more targeted, effective action. Joy Metrics is enhancing its platform to provide continuous, data-driven insight into clinician fatigue risk and its underlying drivers, enabling organizations to move beyond reactive, survey-based approaches and take targeted action to improve retention, performance, and clinician well-being without adding burden to care teams.
"Health systems are under tremendous pressure to protect their workforce while delivering high-quality patient care," said Greg Coticchia, CEO, Joy Metrics. "Our goal is to help leaders see burnout risk earlier, act sooner, and measurably improve outcomes for their workforce."
Mayo Clinic will provide support during an initial knowledge-transfer phase, after which Joy Metrics intends to continue development, commercialize the solution, and provide ongoing support for the resulting capabilities.
About Joy Metrics
Joy Metrics (formerly SE Healthcare) is a predictive workforce intelligence company focused on helping healthcare organizations shift from reactive burnout response to proactive workforce intelligence. Joy Metrics seeks to help organizations identify risk earlier, understand root causes, and improve retention and performance without adding burden on clinicians.
Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.
Media Contact
Jillian Tice, Joy Metrics, 1 7176693893, [email protected], https://www.joymetrics.com/
SOURCE Joy Metrics
Share this article