Joy Metrics (formerly SE Healthcare) enters agreement to advance predictive workforce intelligence for clinician fatigue risk

"Health systems are under tremendous pressure to protect their workforce while delivering high-quality patient care. Our goal is to help leaders see burnout risk earlier, act sooner, and measurably improve outcomes for their workforce." - Greg Coticchia, CEO, Joy Metrics. Post this

Together, the organizations aim to enable health system leaders to detect emerging workforce pressures earlier and take more targeted, effective action. Joy Metrics is enhancing its platform to provide continuous, data-driven insight into clinician fatigue risk and its underlying drivers, enabling organizations to move beyond reactive, survey-based approaches and take targeted action to improve retention, performance, and clinician well-being without adding burden to care teams.

"Health systems are under tremendous pressure to protect their workforce while delivering high-quality patient care," said Greg Coticchia, CEO, Joy Metrics. "Our goal is to help leaders see burnout risk earlier, act sooner, and measurably improve outcomes for their workforce."

Mayo Clinic will provide support during an initial knowledge-transfer phase, after which Joy Metrics intends to continue development, commercialize the solution, and provide ongoing support for the resulting capabilities.

About Joy Metrics

Joy Metrics (formerly SE Healthcare) is a predictive workforce intelligence company focused on helping healthcare organizations shift from reactive burnout response to proactive workforce intelligence. Joy Metrics seeks to help organizations identify risk earlier, understand root causes, and improve retention and performance without adding burden on clinicians.

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

Media Contact

Jillian Tice, Joy Metrics, 1 7176693893, [email protected], https://www.joymetrics.com/

SOURCE Joy Metrics