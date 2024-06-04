Joyce University of Nursing & Health Sciences Expands Partnership With Collegis Education for Technology Managed Services

"At Joyce University, we recognize that we must purposefully invest in technology systems, innovation, and people — not only to support our future growth, but to reach our goal of becoming the first name in prelicensure education in the United States. " Post this

"Technology has become more central to the student and employee experience. At Joyce University, we recognize that we must purposefully invest in technology systems, innovation, and people — not only to support our future growth, but to reach our goal of becoming the first name in prelicensure education in the United States," said Dr. John Smith-Coppes, president & CEO. "Our expanded partnership with Collegis is an incredibly powerful and healthy move for us as a university. I am thrilled to be collaborating with an industry expert like Collegis who will help make us noticeably stronger in very short order."

Under the leadership of Collegis executive Dr. Jason Nairn, who will serve as chief information officer, the Joyce University IT team will partner with more than 165 Collegis IT professionals who bring the expertise needed to deliver the University's technology needs. The benefits that Joyce University will realize from this partnership with Collegis include access to data analytics, instructional design, institutional effectiveness, and project management teams. This will allow the University to scale with more precision and efficacy than in the past, immediately expanding its 24/7 tech support, providing medical simulation technology expertise, and increasing and improving its application management and data governance.

"We're excited to expand our partnership with Joyce University as they leverage technology and data to innovate and grow their programs for preparing the health care professionals of the future," said Kim Fahey, president and CEO, Collegis Education. "This continued collaboration reflects Collegis's commitment to delivering exceptional IT solutions and building strong client relationships centered around shared values and strong outcomes."

About Collegis Education

Collegis Education is higher ed's innovation enabler, empowering schools with a better vision of how they fit into learners' lives and what's possible when they do. With more than 10 years' experience as industry pioneers, we've proven how leveraging data, tech, and talent can transform everything from student experiences to business processes. As higher ed evolves, you'll need a thought partner and tactical pro, not a pre-packaged product or platform. Our strategic services allow institutions to leapfrog from wondering to doing, implement long-term growth plans, and build in-house capabilities to thrive in a complex market. Learn more at CollegisEducation.com.

About Joyce University

Founded in 1979, Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences' mission is to prepare students to serve as competent professionals, to advance their careers, and to pursue lifelong learning. Located in Draper, Utah, Joyce University is proud to have helped thousands of students across the US graduate and launch lasting healthcare careers. With a recent expansion of its pre-licensure programs to select regional locations, including Arizona, Colorado, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico, Joyce University's expansion enables aspiring nurses in these regions to access the same high-quality education and opportunities that have defined the institution for decades. Join them as they continue to shape the future of healthcare, one student at a time.

Joyce University is institutionally accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU) and programmatically accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) for the Associate of Science in Nursing degree program and by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) for the Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Master of Science in Nursing degree programs.

