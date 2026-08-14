Joymind Named No. 785 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"We started Joymind five years ago with one mission: make hypnotherapy accessible nationwide, and help more people understand just how powerful it really is" said Michael Pipman, Co-Founder and CEO of Joymind. Post this

Clients come to Joymind for real, everyday reasons - working through relationship issues, quitting smoking, breaking unwanted habits, letting go of fears and everyday stress, and unwinding from the overwhelm of a busy life - and, above all, for personal development. Each client works one-on-one with a certified hypnotherapist in structured programs built around one idea: lasting change begins in the subconscious mind.

"We started Joymind five years ago with one mission: make hypnotherapy accessible nationwide, and help more people understand just how powerful it really is" said Michael Pipman, Co-Founder and CEO of Joymind. "Five years and 40,000 sessions later, being named on the Inc. 5000 is an incredible milestone - but what we're really celebrating is the impact behind that growth: every client who found more freedom and joy in their life, every hypnotherapist who helped make that possible, and every member of our team who believed in the mission and helped build Joymind into what it is today."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance - it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Joymind

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Joymind is the largest 1:1 virtual hypnotherapy platform in the United States, with more than 40 certified hypnotherapists serving clients nationwide through one-on-one virtual sessions - more than 40,000 sessions completed to date. Joymind specializes in one thing: hypnotherapy - structured programs that work with the subconscious mind, helping clients quit smoking, break unwanted habits, work through relationship issues, let go of fears and everyday stress, and live with more freedom and joy. Learn more at joymind.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Media Relations, Joymind, 1 2134595631, [email protected], joymind.com

SOURCE Joymind